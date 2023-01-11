Cam Fici powers seventh-ranked Belmont boys’ hockey past No. 2 Reading

Fici gained the zone and blistered a wrist shot into the top left corner, providing the winner in a 3-1 Middlesex League Liberty Division win for seventh-ranked Belmont over No. 2 Reading Wednesday night at Skip Viglirolo Rink.

Forty seconds into the third period, he finally broke through on the man advantage.

“On the power play, I always tell the guys to get in and set it up, but I saw an opening that I couldn’t resist so I just ripped it when I could and it beat the guy top left,” said Fici. “I was happy with that.”

Advertisement

The Marauders (7-1-1) scored their first two goals in under a minute, as senior Shay Donahue knuckled a wrister from the top of the left circle under the bar to even the score. Fici’s strike put the Marauders ahead for good and into first place in the league standings.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Having Cam Fici on the team as a leader, he brings it every night and elevates everybody and their confidence,” said Belmont coach Tim Foley. “That’s how we’ve played this year. It’s a great win for the program.”

Fici added an empty-netter to seal the victory. Senior captain Peter Grace assisted on each tally, finding lanes across the ice to set up the talented forwards.

Belmont goaltender Greg Federico totaled 28 saves. The senior, in his first year starting, was strong on his angles, stopping two partial breakaways and a flurry of attempts from the slot.

Freshman Ryan McCormack scored for the Rockets (6-1-0), weaving from his own blue line and zipping a shot into the bottom corner far-side. In a back and forth affair, the Rockets outshot the Marauders, 29-27, with Fici putting 10 shots on net for the home team.

Advertisement

“He’s just got a motor,” Foley said of Fici. “He’s got this quick, natural release. . . He reminds me of a player like Taylor Hall, it was like they were born with skates on. Their agility is just so good, you can’t knock them off their feet.

“Even though he’s a smaller guy, his agility is so good. You try and hit him, he’s like a cat — he lands on his feet.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.