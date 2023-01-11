Celtics without Robert Williams, Marcus Smart for Wednesday night’s game against Pelicans

“It’s really tough,” Williams said before the game. “But just thinking about the bigger picture, and knowing these guys are going to hold on and keep up the way they’ve been playing makes it easier.”

So when Williams was held out of Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans for knee management, he didn’t love the idea, but he accepted it.

Celtics center Robert Williams missed the first 29 games of the season following September maintenance surgery on his left knee. He has had no issues since returning last month and believes he is capable of a larger workload, but he also understands that the most important games will come later this season.

Williams received his first start of the season in Boston’s win over the Bulls on Monday night but has yet to play more than 23 minutes in a game. He said he provides constant input about his progress to the team’s medical staff, and it’s been all good news recently.

“They try to listen to me as much as possible, but they also sometimes override what I say, especially if it’s in my best interest for the long run,” Williams said. “We’re just trying to manage it the best we can. Don’t know how much [sitting out games] will change or slow down, but this is where we’re at with it right now.”

Smart still healing

Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed his second consecutive game with a knee contusion. He suffered the injury when he collided with Spurs big man Zach Collins during the second half of Boston’s win over San Antonio on Saturday.

“He’s doing well,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “Just taking it day by day. He’s better today than he was yesterday and the day before, so just taking it day by day, seeing how he is when he wakes up [Thursday].”

Mazzulla said Smart could play against the Nets on Thursday. The Pelicans, meanwhile, were missing starters Zion Williamson [hamstring], Brandon Ingram [toe], and Herb Jones [back].

Eye-opening start

The Celtics’ 29-12 start has caught the eye of Pelicans coach Willie Green, who said it’s clear that Boston is playing with unusual urgency.

“This group’s been together for a while and they’ve had a number of playoff experiences,” he said. “They have a ton of experience on this team and then getting to the Finals, they’re hungry. You can see it when they go out and play. Each and every game they’re playing like it’s the last game of the season.”

Green said he’s also been impressed by Mazzulla, who was named interim coach in September following the one-year suspension of coach Ime Udoka.

“He’s done a phenomenal job,” Green said. “You look at their team and you can tell they’re fighting for something big.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.