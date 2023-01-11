Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a Buffalo hospital, more than a week after going into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game.
The team issued a statement on Wednesday saying Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.
Hamlin had been transferred to the local hospital from an ICU in Cincinnati on Monday, where he had been for a week following his collapse.
“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said Dr. Jamie Nadler, the critical care physician at the facility treating Hamlin.
Advertisement
An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023