Dolphins rule out Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s playoff game vs. Bills

McDaniel said he did not know if Tagovailoa would be able to travel with the team this weekend, and although he has not had any setbacks in the healing process, there are “compounding variables” that will keep him off the field indefinitely.

The Dolphins are preparing for rookie Skylar Thompson to be their starter when they face the Bills for the third time this season. Backup Teddy Bridgewater is working his way back to full strength after dislocating his pinkie finger.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

“He, himself, is learning that he needs to listen to the advice of doctors and medical professionals,” McDaniel said. “He understands the severity of doing that, so there’s a little bit of things that he can’t control.”

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with his second concussion of the season after a Week 16 loss to Green Bay and missed the final two games of the regular season.

He missed two games earlier in the season after he was concussed in a Week 4 game against Cincinnati on a scary hit that briefly knocked him unconscious. That was four days after he was allowed to return to a game after appearing disoriented following a hit.

The NFL later changed its concussion protocol to mandate that if a player shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — he must sit out the rest of the game.

McDaniel declined to say whether there is any concern about Tagovailoa’s long-term health and if there have been any thoughts about how the head injuries will affect the third-year quarterback’s career.

“I’m just thinking about his day and him getting to full health as a human being," McDaniel said. "And then when it’s time to turn the page, I’ll turn the page.”