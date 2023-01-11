EMass girls’ basketball: Netting her 1,000th career point, Dracut’s Ashlee Talbot headlines Players of the Week

Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — With 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals, the sophomore was pivotal in a 58-52 victory against New Bedford on Friday, and then added 20 points and 8 rebounds in a 47-36 loss against Durfee on Tuesday.
Natalia Hall-Rosa, Bridgewater-Raynham — The junior logged a career-high 29 points to go with 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in a 51-34 win against Brockton on Tuesday.
Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — The junior from Arlington averaged 23 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 3.5 assists to help the Crusaders beat Cardinal Spellman and Malden Catholic.
Faith Newton, North Reading — The senior racked up 30 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday to beat Stoneham, 58-42, then contributed 22 points in Tuesday’s 64-34 win against Ipswich.
Advertisement
Emily Shea, Mt. Alvernia — The senior led the Mustangs through a 1-1 week with 35-point and 33-point outbursts.
Kailey Sullivan, Foxborough — The sophomore dropped a career-high 30 points in an 89-40 victory against Sharon on Friday, then added 27 points to help the Warriors prevail 86-41 against King Philip on Tuesday.
Ashlee Talbot, Dracut — Talbot surpassed 1,000 career points on Monday with a 36-point barrage that led the Middies to a 60-45 win against Central Catholic. She also scored 24 points in a 67-57 win against Methuen on Friday.