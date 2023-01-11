EMass girls’ basketball: Netting her 1,000th career point, Dracut’s Ashlee Talbot headlines Players of the Week

Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — With 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals, the sophomore was pivotal in a 58-52 victory against New Bedford on Friday, and then added 20 points and 8 rebounds in a 47-36 loss against Durfee on Tuesday.

Natalia Hall-Rosa, Bridgewater-Raynham — The junior logged a career-high 29 points to go with 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in a 51-34 win against Brockton on Tuesday.

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — The junior from Arlington averaged 23 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 3.5 assists to help the Crusaders beat Cardinal Spellman and Malden Catholic.