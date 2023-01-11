Former finalist Marin Cilic out of Australian Open due to knee injury

MELBOURNE, Australia — Former finalist Marin Cilic has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury.

Cilic, 34, was a runner-up in Melbourne in 2018 when he lost to Roger Federer in the final.

“Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Devastated I can’t play this year at the Australian Open but health comes first. See you next year Melbourne!”