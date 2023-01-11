Jaylen Brown powers his way to 41 points, and other observations from Celtics win over shorthanded Pelicans

Brown had 41 points and 12 rebounds to lead Boston. Jayson Tatum added 31 points and 10 rebounds. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 38 points, but he simply didn’t have enough help. New Orleans was without starters Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (toe), and Herb Jones (back).

Then the game began, and Green got an up-close look at what concerned him. Jaylen Brown punished New Orleans’s depleted frontcourt with powerful drives to the rim throughout the night, and the Celtics remained in control throughout their 125-114 win at TD Garden, their fourth in a row.

Before his team faced the Celtics Wednesday, Pelicans coach Willie Green gushed about what he has seen from the Celtics this season. He said they appear focused and hungry, and that their play makes it clear that every game is meaningful.

Advertisement

Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed his second game in a row with a knee contusion and center Robert Williams sat out for left knee management.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics led by as many as 12 points in the first half. The Pelicans pulled within 69-68 early in the third quarter but the Celtics regained control with a 21-8 burst and their lead was never in danger after that.

Observations from the game:

▪ Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas isn’t much of a perimeter defender, and Al Horford took advantage of this truth at the start, when he drilled three quick 3-pointers to give Boston an early boost.

▪ Tatum subbed out a bit earlier than usual, replaced by Sam Hauser at the seven-minute mark of the first quarter. Then he had a longer break than usual with a run of live-ball play that left him on the bench for more than five minutes. But in the end he still played 19 first-half minutes, about the norm. Derrick White, meanwhile, got a bump with Smart out, playing 22 minutes, considerably more than normal.

Advertisement

▪ The Pelicans’ offense is severely limited with Williamson and Ingram out. But McCollum did a good job covering for those absences during a sparkling first half. He started the game by making five 3-pointers in a row, and most were heavily contested. He was 6 for 7 from the arc and went to the break with 22 points, but the scorching shooting did not carry over to the foul line, where he was 0 for 3. The Celtics had to feel pretty good about having a 6-point lead despite this scoring onslaught.

▪ Luke Kornet’s presence has to make decisions to rest Horford and Williams much easier. The 7-foot-2-inch big man has shown he can step into important situations without missing a beat. He helped spark Boston’s initial first-half rally. He found a cutting Tatum for a dunk and then received an alley-oop pass from Tatum. At the other end, he blocked a Jose Alvarado layup attempt before playing sturdy defense against Valanciunas and gobbling up the rebound on his missed shot.

▪ Brown is shooting a career low from the 3-point line and a career high from inside the arc, and he seemed aware of this fact in the first half. He was 1 for 3 from beyond the arc but did most of his damage by slicing toward the rim and finishing once he got there. He displayed excellent patience on his drives and did a good job of steadying himself so his form would not be disrupted. He made 11 of 13 2-pointers over the first three quarters.

Advertisement

▪ Tatum’s body language just seemed off through the first three quarters. He spent more time than usual complaining to referees, and after being stripped midway through the third quarter he lowered his head and stood under the basket as the Pelicans raced the other way on a fast break. Fans could be heard yelling for him to get back on defense, but after McCollum missed a 3-pointer, Trey Murphy slid in for an easy putback.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.