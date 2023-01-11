Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo wants to be an NFL head coach. Will it happen during this hiring cycle?

Atlanta and Carolina also are in need of defensive coordinators, while Arizona, Carolina, Denver, Houston, and Indianapolis are looking to hire head coaches.

Mayo is expected to garner interest for defensive coordinator and head coaching jobs across the league this offseason. The Browns have asked to speak to him for their defensive coordinator opening, with more requests likely on the way.

As Bill Belichick and the Patriots mull changes to the offensive coaching staff, they also must brace themselves for the potential departure of linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

Mayo, whose contract is set to expire this offseason, has repeatedly made it clear he is interested in advancing his coaching career.

“That’s never changed,” he said at the end of December. “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league.”

In 2022, Mayo interviewed with Las Vegas, Denver, and Houston for their head coaching gigs. In 2021, he interviewed with Philadelphia. Even though he didn’t receive any offers, he called the process “a great experience.”

“I was able to go out there and talk a lot about football, talk a lot about different philosophies,” he said a year ago. “It’s good to have those conversations, whether it’s around leadership philosophy or team philosophy, team structure — all that stuff. I love talking ball, and I love developing people. That’s one of the things I enjoy doing.”

According to Mayo, Belichick has been “an open book,” willing to talk about X’s and O’s, roster management, and other aspects of being a head coach. Senior football adviser Matt Patricia also is a valuable resource.

Mayo, who will turn 37 in February, would be the NFL’s youngest active head coach if hired during this cycle. After joining New England’s coaching staff in 2019, he quickly made a name for himself, easily connecting with players and helping the defense become one of the league’s top-ranked units.

Mayo’s formal title suggests he works only with the linebackers, but his role extends beyond the position group. He and fellow linebackers coach Steve Belichick essentially run the entire defense; the Patriots haven’t named an official defensive coordinator since 2018, when Detroit hired away Matt Patricia as its head coach.

Players speak glowingly of Mayo’s approach, highlighting an effective combination of assertiveness and willingness to listen. Several cited his poise as well as his ability to empower and instill confidence.

“I think one of the coolest things he always tells our defense is, ‘Everyone, you have your own canvas,’ ” said safety Devin McCourty. “You can paint whatever you want on that canvas. Make the defense look however you want, but the thing is, you have to stay on that canvas. If we all stay within that canvas of whatever guidelines and rules, we can all be the best that we want to be individually, but also operate and function as a team.”

Mayo’s playing experience also came up repeatedly when discussing his head coaching candidacy with players. His eight-year NFL career and Super Bowl XLIX ring clearly carry some weight, as players lauded his intellect and football IQ.

McCourty, who was teammates with Mayo for six years, joked that being a coach has forced Mayo to actually learn about coverage in the secondary.

“We used to always argue because I feel like linebackers don’t care about coverage,” McCourty said. “They just care about them being happy. As long as they don’t have to cover anybody and they get to blitz, they’re happy. Whereas now he actually listens to coverage things. So he’s grown a lot since our playing days.”

Perhaps more than anything, though, players wanted to express that Mayo is not only “a coach of football,” but “a coach of men.” Mayo was a captain not only with the Patriots but also in college at Tennessee, so his leadership skills have been evolving for some time.

“I think Mayo has every quality you want as a leader, as somebody you want to lead both young men and veteran guys,” said outside linebacker Matthew Judon. “And I think he has that knowledge of the game because he played it at such a high level.”

Because Mayo has only three years of coaching experience at any level — and no official coordinator experience — some may consider him unqualified for a head coaching position. Judon strongly disagrees with that notion.

“I think people tend to overlook the actual qualities in the people,” Judon said. “When you start saying, ‘Well, this guy was a head coach,’ or ‘This guy was a coordinator,’ like, does he know football? Can he rally a group of individuals into a team? I think Mayo can.”

Mayo certainly thinks he can, too.

