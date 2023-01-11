Julia Holmes does the trick for fifth-ranked Winthrop girls’ hockey in home win vs. Masconomet

Powered by a hat trick from senior Julia Holmes, the fifth-ranked Vikings cruised to a 7-1 win Wednesday night at Larsen Rink. The Vikings tallied twice in quick succession in both the first and second periods en route to the Northeast League victory.

Back at home on Wednesday, it was more straightforward for Winthrop the second time around.

WINTHROP — On Saturday night, the Winthrop and Masconomet girls’ hockey teams battled into overtime, with the Vikings taking a 2-1 win at Haverhill Valley Forum.

“The girls were pretty pumped up for the game,” Winthrop coach Butch Martucci said. “I thought we came out pretty and finished strong.”

Holmes got the Vikings (8-0) on the board first, taking a pass from sophomore Talia Martucci and cutting through the Masconomet defense before ripping a shot post-and-in. Two minutes later, junior Sami DiMento scored on the power play to double the lead.

The Chieftains (2-7-0) started the second period strong with a number of good looks on Winthrop freshman goalie Riley Towse before the Vikings struck twice seconds apart. First, sophomore Izzy Cash buried a rebound. Then Holmes added her second on the following shift to give the Vikings a four-goal lead.

She completed her hat trick with 1:07 to go in the second, backhanding her 98th career point past Masco freshman goalie Maddie Dupuis. Her sister, Emily, the second of the Holmes’ triplets, netted her 100th point last week.

“She’s a tremendous player,” Martucci said of Julia. “She’s getting closer and closer to 100 points, and she really wants it.”

Masco got on the board early in the third when senior Maddie Kenney ripped in a one-timer from the slot, but the Vikings responded with two goals late in the period from senior Emma Holmes and junior Adrianna Rizzotto.

“We know Masco’s a strong and resilient team,” Martucci said. “They’re tough. We know we’ve got to play them hard all the way through.”