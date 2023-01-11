MIAA basketball finals will make a return to the Tsongas Center

Sites have been secured for the boys’ and girls’ basketball state semifinals and finals this March, the MIAA basketball committee announced during Wednesday’s virtual meeting.
Once again, the state finals will be held at Tsongas Center in Lowell with March 17, 18, and 19 available as dates.
The committee has secured 12 to 14 neutral sites for the state semifinals (slated for March 13-15) and will determine which sites are used for each matchup based on geography and other factors related to the teams that make the final four in each division.
The first official power ratings for all five boys’ and girls’ basketball divisions will be released Friday, with new ratings coming out each Tuesday and Friday the rest of the season. Those ratings determine seeding for the statewide tournament, and while several committee members continued to express their concerns about margin of victory factoring into the ratings, any discussion about recommendations to the MIAA Tournament Management Committee regarding margin of victory has been tabled until the next basketball meeting on May 10.
Advertisement
This year’s cutoff date of Feb 23 for regular season games was upheld unanimously, and future seasons were outlined under a similar time table.
Finally, officials representative Bill Boutilier brought up the troubling trend of assaults on referees, marked by the incident at Cohasset on Dec. 29 when a visiting player punched an official in the face during a game. Boutilier said members of the state officials board have been in touch with lawyers about drafting legislation to make future assaults on officials a felony offense.