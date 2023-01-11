MIAA basketball finals will make a return to the Tsongas Center

Sites have been secured for the boys’ and girls’ basketball state semifinals and finals this March, the MIAA basketball committee announced during Wednesday’s virtual meeting.

Once again, the state finals will be held at Tsongas Center in Lowell with March 17, 18, and 19 available as dates.

The committee has secured 12 to 14 neutral sites for the state semifinals (slated for March 13-15) and will determine which sites are used for each matchup based on geography and other factors related to the teams that make the final four in each division.