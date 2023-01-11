Mike LaFleur out as offensive coordinator of the Jets

Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the Jets after two seasons, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

LaFleur's future with the team was uncertain after Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season and the offense was among the worst in the NFL for two straight years. With Robert Saleh's Jets finishing 7-10 with a season-ending six-game losing streak, there was speculation LaFleur could be on the way out.

The Jets and LaFleur agreed to part ways Wednesday after a few other teams inquired about the embattled offensive coordinator, the person told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the move.