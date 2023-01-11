Nathan Lipski leads Oliver Ames wrestling over Stoughton

Senior captain Nathan Lipski (145 pounds) was one of seven players to record a pin for the Oliver Ames wrestling team in a 48-24 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton on Wednesday.

The Tigers improved to 9-3 on the season with the victory.

Methuen 42, Andover 39 — Jeydany Ortega’s come-from-behind pin at 152 helped keep the Rangers (13-0) unbeaten streak alive with a close victory in the Merrimack Valley match.