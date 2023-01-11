Nathan Lipski leads Oliver Ames wrestling over Stoughton

Senior captain Nathan Lipski (145 pounds) was one of seven players to record a pin for the Oliver Ames wrestling team in a 48-24 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton on Wednesday.
The Tigers improved to 9-3 on the season with the victory.
Methuen 42, Andover 39 — Jeydany Ortega’s come-from-behind pin at 152 helped keep the Rangers (13-0) unbeaten streak alive with a close victory in the Merrimack Valley match.
Silver Lake 63, Marshfield 18 — Senior captains Sydney Diauto (106), Caleb Berry (170) and Gavin McKenna (132) each recorded victories as the Lakers (10-0) coasted to a Patriot victory.
Triton 49, Marblehead/Swampscott 30 — Amir Alami came back from a 6-4 deficit at 152 to record a takedown in overtime, as the Vikings (8-1) coasted to a nonleague victory.
Boys’ indoor track
Chelmsford 80, Dracut 17 — Senior Brett Trainor emerged victorious the 600m and contributed to another first-place finish in the 4x400m to help lead the Lions (3-0) to a Merrimack Valley win.
Girls’ gymnastics
Newton South 144.75, Acton-Boxborough 139.3 — In the highest point output of the season for Newton South, sophomore Amelie Hirst (37.25) won the all-around and freshman Becca Morrow (36.55) was second. Morrow won the vault (9.65) and the bars (9.4) and Hirst was tops on the beam (9.4) and the floor (9.5)
Wellesley 132.1, Brookline/Westwood 123.25 — Caroline Martin dominated with winning scores of 9.1 on the vault, 8.9 on the beam, and 8.7 on the floor to help the Raiders (1-0) secure the Bay State Conference victory.