Panthers interview Frank Reich, interested in Kellen Moore for head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers interviewed former Colts head coach Frank Reich Wednesday and have requested permission to interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not release details of its coaching search.

Panthers owner David Tepper appears to have locked in on candidates with offensive backgrounds if he doesn’t retain this season’s interim head coach, Steve Wilks.