Panthers interview Frank Reich, interested in Kellen Moore for head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers interviewed former Colts head coach Frank Reich Wednesday and have requested permission to interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not release details of its coaching search.
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to have locked in on candidates with offensive backgrounds if he doesn’t retain this season’s interim head coach, Steve Wilks.
On Tuesday, the Panthers requested permission to interview four other NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy: Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Detroit’s Ben Johnson, and the Giants’ Mike Kafka, a person familiar with the situation told the AP.
Advertisement
Along with former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, who interviewed Monday, that brings to seven the number of coaches with offensive backgrounds the Panthers have shown interest in or spoken with.
Wilks, who was 6-6 as Carolina's interim head coach this season, has a defensive background.
Wilks interviewed for the job Tuesday.