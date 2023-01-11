Patriots to get inside intel on draft prospects as coaches of Shrine Bowl

The Patriots’ season is complete, but their coaching staff won’t have much time off.

The Patriots and Falcons staffs have been chosen to coach in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, a college All-Star game and pre-draft showcase held in early February in Las Vegas, a Shrine Bowl source confirmed to the Globe. The game will be held Feb. 3, with a handful of practices in the days leading up to it.

The Patriots’ scouts always attend the Shrine Bowl each year, scouting the practices and conducting interviews at night. But with the opportunity to coach one of the teams, the Patriots will get a hands-on look at dozens of NFL Draft prospects — how they take instruction, how they pay attention in meetings, and so on. The prospects that participate in the Shrine Bowl are usually late-round or undrafted picks.