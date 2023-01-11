Patriots to get inside intel on draft prospects as coaches of Shrine Bowl

The Patriots’ season is complete, but their coaching staff won’t have much time off.
The Patriots and Falcons staffs have been chosen to coach in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, a college All-Star game and pre-draft showcase held in early February in Las Vegas, a Shrine Bowl source confirmed to the Globe. The game will be held Feb. 3, with a handful of practices in the days leading up to it.
The Patriots’ scouts always attend the Shrine Bowl each year, scouting the practices and conducting interviews at night. But with the opportunity to coach one of the teams, the Patriots will get a hands-on look at dozens of NFL Draft prospects — how they take instruction, how they pay attention in meetings, and so on. The prospects that participate in the Shrine Bowl are usually late-round or undrafted picks.
Advertisement
The inside intel could be helpful for the Patriots as they continue to replenish the roster with young talent. The Patriots’ last couple of drafts have been better, but the Patriots had a dry spell for several years that forced them to sign a large number of free agents in 2021.
While Bill Belichick will likely participate in the Shrine Bowl, he is only supposed to serve as a supervisor, allowing other members of the Patriots’ staff to coach up a level or a new position. It’s unclear what the Patriots coaching staff will look like come early February, as linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is expected to interview for the Browns’ defensive coordinator job, and other coaches may be leaving. But the Shrine Bowl could be a good opportunity for young coaches like tight ends coach Nick Caley, defensive line coach Demarcus Covington, or cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino to get more exposure.
Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.