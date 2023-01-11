Ravens sign star linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year contract extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension, agreeing to a five-year deal with the star linebacker who arrived in a midseason trade from Chicago and helped his new team secure a playoff spot with a stout defensive effort down the stretch.

“We are so excited to announce a five-year extension with Roquan Smith. Since he's been here, Roquan has been a leader on and off the field, impressing us with his attitude and desire,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “There is certainly a standard of defense in Baltimore, and Roquan has proven that he can surpass that lofty mark.”