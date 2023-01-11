Reigning Boston Marathon winner Evans Chebet among those who will compete against Eliud Kipchoge in men’s field

Kipchoge will compete with his compatriot and reigning Boston champion, Evans Chebet, along with Kenyan Benson Kipruto, who won the marathon in 2021, the Boston Athletic Association announced on Wednesday.

The Kenyan runner, who broke his own world record with a 2:01:09 time at the Berlin Marathon last September, has won four of the six World Marathon Majors.

With Eliud Kipchoge running for the first time , the 127th Boston Marathon has one of the toughest men’s fields in recent memory.

Tanazanian record holder Gabriel Geay owns the third-fastest personal best (2:03:00) in the field, set in the Valencia Marathon last December. Geay won the BAA 10K in 2018 and finished fourth in the 126th Boston Marathon.

“The Boston Marathon is known for its competitiveness, with many races decided in the final meters on Boylston Street,” said Mary Kate Shea, BAA director of professional athletes. “This year’s field brings together athletes who’ve excelled at both speed and championship-style racing. Combined with the women’s professional field announced on Monday, this will be the fastest and most decorated Boston Marathon across all of our divisions in race history.”

The top Americans in the field include Scott Fauble, who finished seventh in 2022, and 50K world record holder C.J. Albertson. Connor Mantz is a promising newcomer to Boston, having run a 2:08:16 in his first Chicago Marathon last year.

American Daniel Romanchuk will defend his title in the wheelchair division, with Swiss gold medalist Marcel Hug looking to win his sixth Boston Marathon title and improve on his course record (1:18:04) time.

“Nothing can compare with the excitement and anticipation at the Boston Marathon,” said Romanchuk. “I’m incredibly excited and honored to be part of what should be a great race through the hills and all the way to Boylston Street.”