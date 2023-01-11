Team USA falls to Canada but advances to semifinals in Under-18 Women’s World Championship

The United States Under-18 Women’s National Team fell in the final preliminary-round game to Canada, 3-1, at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship Wednesday at Ostersund, Sweden.
Joy Dunne gave the US an early 1-0 lead but Canada answered with three goals to seal the victory.
Despite the loss, Team USA clinched a quarterfinal bye and will learn its opponent in the semifinals based on quarterfinal results. The game time also will be determined based on game action in the quarterfinals Thursday.