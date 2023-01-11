What is an internal bracing procedure, the type of surgery that sidelined Red Sox infielder Trevor Story?

On Monday, Story underwent an internal bracing procedure of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The procedure emerged as an alternative to Tommy John surgery a decade ago, and unlike Tommy John surgery, offers a legitimate possibility of having Story on the field at some point in the coming season.

On one hand, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s words on Tuesday afternoon carried a shock: The Red Sox cannot bank on a return of infielder Trevor Story in 2023. On the other hand, the fact there’s any chance of Story contributing in the coming season represents a dramatic change in the landscape of elbow surgeries, offering a measure of hope that did not exist until 10 years ago.

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas of the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center recalled a conversation with Dr. James Andrews a bit more than a decade ago regarding a Tommy John surgery performed on a patient who had relatively healthy tissue and a minor tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.

“Dr. Andrews said, ‘Jeff, I can’t believe we have to do this big operation for this tiny little injury,’” said Dugas. “We only had one hammer for every nail. We only had reconstruction.”

Tommy John surgery has been around since 1974, when the eponymous pitcher underwent a ligament reconstruction surgery performed by Dr. Frank Jobe. The surgery to replace the ulnar collateral ligament – the “Tommy John ligament” – is now well-established. Holes are drilled in two bones – the humerus and ulna – and a tendon taken from a wrist or leg is grafted through those holes.

The recovery process is long for a number of reasons, including the fact that a tendon has to undergo “ligamentization” – becoming rigid enough over time to properly support the movement of the elbow while throwing.

For decades, Tommy John surgery represented the only consistently effective surgery to fix ligament tears, meaning that regardless of the extent or type of tear, the only effective fix required sidelining players for 12 to 18 months. Attempts at repairing the ligament – rather than reconstructing it – proved too ineffective.

But around the time that Andrews wondered to Dugas if there might be something beyond the hammer-and-nail approach, Dr. Gordon Mackay in Scotland took advantage of technological innovations to develop a new procedure to treat torn ankle ligaments: the internal brace. Rather than creating a new ligament, Mackay attached two small plastic anchors to the bones, then used a super-tape between those anchors – running along the ligament – to repair rather than reconstruct the ligament.

With no need for the ligamentization of tendons, and with a less extreme procedure than drilling holes in bones, the recovery times from the procedure were cut dramatically compared to reconstruction. Dugas was convinced that for patients with healthy tissue and smaller tears of the UCL – instances where the tendon was intact but perhaps pulled away from the bone – an internal brace was stronger than the ligament.

“You’re lining up the fibers of the tape in line with the ligament. It’s right on top of the ligament,” Dugas said. “It’s another layer of very, very stable material to control the instability and control the stress on the now-repaired ligament. You’ve repaired the ligament and now you’ve augmented it.”

Dugas performed the first procedure on Aug. 8, 2013. The results have been excellent.

“What we found, the success rate of the internal brace is around 93 to 95 percent,” said Dr. Kevin Wilk, director of rehabilitative research at the American Sports Medicine Institute. “The odds of coming back are very high.”

Recoveries have also been far faster with the internal brace than Tommy John surgery. Pitcher Rich Hill, for instance, had a partially torn UCL in November 2019. Rather than going through a second Tommy John surgery, he elected for an internal brace. Just over seven months later, when teams convened after the COVID-19 shutdown to prepare for the compressed season, Hill was game-ready.

Trevor Story played second base in 94 games last season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

It’s possible that Story could follow an even more accelerated timetable to return given that he’s a position player, both because he won’t have to tax his arm to the same extent as a pitcher and because he won’t face the same challenges of re-establishing his command and feel.

A normal rehab timetable would have Story beginning a throwing program at 10-12 weeks out from the surgery, with a gradual buildup of both his swinging and throwing from there. A return to competition – a rehab assignment in extended spring training followed by a lengthy minor league rehab assignment –at the five- to six-month mark would represent a normal outcome, with readiness to play in the big leagues coming perhaps one month later.

“It’s one thing to say you’re going to go back and play at five months or six months, but can you really compete at the major league level? That takes some time from a batting standpoint and maybe doing a stint in the minor leagues,” said Wilk. “A guy who has it done now, the All-Star break would be a kind of classic timeline for a professional infielder. It would give them enough time to really hone their skills.”

Of course, other factors can enter the equation. Normal hiccups in a rehab progression – perhaps unrelated to the brace itself – can lengthen the timeline for a return, something that Bloom surely had in mind when declining to offer a timetable for Story’s return. Dugas suggested that a position player might need anywhere from six to nine months to return – a range that might mean, in Story’s case, anything from a return around the All-Star break to an inability to play before October.

The results of the surgery have been consistent enough that it’s becoming more common. Dugas estimated that he’s gone from performing internal brace procedures on roughly 5 percent of ligament tears in 2017 to roughly 30 or 35 percent now, having employed it on 170 to 180 patients in 2022. The fact that Dr. Keith Meister – the Rangers’ team physician – performed the procedure was viewed by Dugas and Wilk as a promising first step.

“Keith is among the elite elbow surgeons in the country,” said Dugas.

While there are no guarantees that Story will be able to play in 2023, the mere fact that it is a possibility, and that he didn’t require season-ending Tommy John surgery, represents a development that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

“For the most part this is pretty predictable, especially in a position player,” said Wilk. “The outcomes are very high [success] and very predictable as far as a timeframe.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.