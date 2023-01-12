Author readings around Boston Jan. 15-21

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Phaea Crede (“Super Pizza & Kid Kale”) is in conversation with Jannie Ho (“Happy Chinese New Year!: A Festive Counting Story”) at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books … Kip Wilson (“One Last Shot: Based on a True Story of Wartime Heroism: The Story of Wartime Photographer Gerda Taro”) is in conversation with Rebecca Caprara at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore … Stephen Amidon (“Locust Lane”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Richard Hoffman (“Remembering the Alchemists & other essays”) is in conversation with Sven Birkerts at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
WEDNESDAY
Malcolm Gaskill (“The Ruin of All Witches: Life and Death in the New World”) reads at 2 p.m. virtually via the New England Historic Genealogical Society … Jacqueline Jones (“No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders and virtual attendees) … Suzanne Berne (“The Blue Window”) is in conversation with Joan Wickersham at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition … Dan Fogarty (“Kill the Prince”), Henriette Lazaridis (“Terra Nova”), and Lise Haines (“Book of Knives”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition … Clarence Lusane (“Twenty Dollars and Change: Harriet Tubman and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice and Democracy”) is in conversation with Phillip Martin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Natalia Mehlman Petrzela (“Fit Nation: The Gains & Pains of America’s Exercise Obsession”) is in conversation with Megan Kate Nelson at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … W. Ralph Eubanks (“A Place Like Mississippi: A Journey Through a Real and Imagined Literary Landscape”) reads at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10, free for members and virtual attendees).
THURSDAY
Margaret A. Burnham (“By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, free for members) … E.B. Bartels (“Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter”) reads at 6 p.m. Boston Public Library, Roslindale Branch at an event hosted by Rozzie Bound Co-op, Inc. Bookstore … Kerri Maher (“The Paris Bookseller”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop … Anna V.Q. Ross (“Flutter, Kick”), Joan Naviyuk Kane (“Dark Traffic: Poems”), Julie Choffel (“The Inevitable Return of What We Do Not Love”), and David Blair (“True Figures: Selected Shorter Poems and Prose Poems 1998-2021″) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Joshua Prager (”The Family Roe: An American Story”) is in conversation with Callie Crossley at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
FRIDAY
Emma Smith (“Portable Magic: A History of Books and Their Readers”) reads virtually at noon via Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, free for members) … John Hendrickson (“Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter”) is in conversation with Isaac Fitzgerald at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.
SATURDAY
Jarrett Lerner (”Nat the Cat Takes a Nap: Ready-To-Read Pre-Level 1″) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
