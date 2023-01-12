Chris Evans goes Instagram official with actress Alba Baptista

Baptista is known for her role as Ava Silva in two seasons of Netflix series “Warrior Nun.”

Actor Chris Evans, 41, appeared to confirm his relationship with rumored girlfriend Alba Baptista, a 25-year-old Portuguese actress, through an adorable Instagram story.

Your favorite dreamy Marvel superhero, Sudbury native, and 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, as named by People Magazine , is officially off the market.

The two were first seen holding hands in November of last year, and had been speculated to be romantically linked in 2021, according to Us Weekly.

On Jan. 6, Evans posted a video on his Instagram story with the caption, “A look back at 2022″ followed by three red heart emojis. The clip shows Evans and Baptista trading off catching each other off guard and scaring each other.

While Evans is doing laundry, Baptista comes up behind him and startles him with a loud yell. He almost immediately starts laughing. The next clip shows Baptista so surprised by Evans’s jump scare that she drops her phone.

Meanwhile, a few fans’ hearts are broken. One TikTok repost of the video by the account “c4ris3vans” has more than 145,000 likes with the caption, “I’m literally crying it’s ok tho.”

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.