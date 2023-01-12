John Hendrickson’s memoir about stuttering grew out of a seemingly failed attempt to interview Joe Biden

It began with disappointment. In 2019, John Hendrickson interviewed presidential candidate Joe Biden for The Atlantic. Reporters had begun to notice that Biden sometimes seemed to be struggling for words. Many insinuated that his age might be a factor, but Hendrickson suspected something else: that Biden — who often spoke about how he had overcome his stutter as a young man — still struggles.

But in the hour Hendrickson spent with the candidate, Biden never admitted that he still stutters. “I felt disappointed in myself,” Hendrickson admits. “I felt like The Atlantic sent me here to get this big interview and I didn’t get it.” He had a long conversation with his editor, who asked, “Well, why won’t he talk about it?”

That change in perspective pushed Hendrickson to view the question with empathy. “I looked back on my own life, and I was the same way,” he says. “I never talked about my stutter.”

When the resulting article — which interwove the interview, Biden’s history, and his own story of life with a stutter — went viral, Hendrickson was deluged with responses. “Those letters and emails and messages gave me the sense that I had tapped into something.” Soon after, he began work on a memoir.

Hendrickson used his journalistic skills to tackle the project, contacting scientists and experts on stuttering. He also reached out to people he hadn’t spoken to in years, including his kindergarten teacher. “It’s amazing to get someone else’s perspective on your life,” he notes. “That was a really beautiful, profound experience.”

Hendrickson was still working full time at The Atlantic, so he did his research, reporting, interviewing, and outlining on nights and weekends. Eventually, he took a four-month leave of absence to work on the book. Hendrickson would write during the day and his wife would read the day’s pages out loud to him every evening. “Even if it’s just me in the room by myself, I will be disfluent when I read out loud,” Hendrickson explains. “That obviously breaks the rhythm.” He would lie down to listen and make observations, like, “Okay, we’ve got to cut that adjective; we’ve got to cut that adverb.”

The course of writing revealed a project that was deeply personal, but also extremely relatable. “It’s really just about navigating challenges in life and trying to make peace with things that we can and cannot change.”

