Local bestsellers for the week ended Jan. 8

3. A World of Curiosities Louise Penny Minotaur

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

5. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

6. Small Things Like These Claire Keegan Grove Press

7. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

8. Stella Maris Cormac McCarthy Knopf

9. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

10. The Last Chairlift John Irving Simon & Schuster

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

4. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

5. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files Deb Perelman Knopf

6. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

7. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little Brown

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

10. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

8. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

9. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

10. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

2. The January 6 Report The January 6th Committee Harper Paperbacks

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk M.D. Penguin

5. All about Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

8. The January 6th Report Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al. Celadon Books

9. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

10. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 25. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.