In the tradition of ‘Monk’ and ‘Columbo,’ meet detective Will Trent

ABC’s “Will Trent,” based on the series of Atlanta-set novels by Karin Slaughter, is a pretty conventional network procedural. There are murders, there are step-by-step investigations, and there is a detective at the center of it all who is both idiosyncratic and, when it comes to catching bad guys, brilliant.
There’s a long-running club of Quirky Sherlocks on TV, in the manner of “Monk” and “Columbo,” and Will Trent is now a member. Played with light humor by Ramon Rodriguez, he is a gifted gentleman detective with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who wears three-piece suits. He never accepts what he is told, as his colleagues do, and he’s always pushing beyond assumptions. Why? His childhood, about which we will presumably learn more, was spent in the foster-care system, leaving him guarded and distant. Emotionally, he’s pretty closed off, but that ultimately helps him find new approaches to crime-solving.
When we meet him, he is even more of an outsider than usual because he recently led a police corruption investigation. The cops he works with think he’s a traitor. He shrugs it off, pushing forward with his new partner, Faith (an amusing Iantha Richardson). He has a friend and sometimes lover who also came out of the foster system: Angie, played with high chaotic energy by Erika Christensen. Angie is an undercover vice cop, and a bit of a mess, and she and Will find solace with each other as much as they possibly can.
I’m keeping my eye on the Tuesday night show, hoping it will push deeper as the season unfolds. The first two episodes, which follow one case, are now both available on Hulu and on demand.
