In the tradition of ‘Monk’ and ‘Columbo,’ meet detective Will Trent

ABC’s “Will Trent,” based on the series of Atlanta-set novels by Karin Slaughter, is a pretty conventional network procedural. There are murders, there are step-by-step investigations, and there is a detective at the center of it all who is both idiosyncratic and, when it comes to catching bad guys, brilliant.

There’s a long-running club of Quirky Sherlocks on TV, in the manner of “Monk” and “Columbo,” and Will Trent is now a member. Played with light humor by Ramon Rodriguez, he is a gifted gentleman detective with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who wears three-piece suits. He never accepts what he is told, as his colleagues do, and he’s always pushing beyond assumptions. Why? His childhood, about which we will presumably learn more, was spent in the foster-care system, leaving him guarded and distant. Emotionally, he’s pretty closed off, but that ultimately helps him find new approaches to crime-solving.