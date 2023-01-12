Watch ‘Embrace: The Kings’ TV special about MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King

NBC10 and The Boston Globe are co-presenting “Embrace: The Kings,” a special about the civil right activist Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. It focuses on their time in Boston, where they first met.

In the 1950s, Martin Luther King Jr. was a Ph.D. student at Boston University and Coretta Scott King was a student at the New England Conservatory of Music. In April 1965, a month after the violence at Selma, Ala., King spoke at a Boston freedom march of over 20,000 people that went from Roxbury to Boston Common.