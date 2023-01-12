Former Takeda worker and boyfriend accused of defrauding drug firm of about $2.3 million

In a series of text messages the two exchanged last January, Bhambi said she had “put some wheels in motion to pursuit [sic] a small hustle....I can’t be the face of it though.” Montronde replied, “We become millionaires and we retire babe.” Bhambi responded, “I feel a bit like Geppetto, lol....Although I am not calling you a puppet.”

Priya Bhambi, 39, who was fired in November after an internal investigation, and Samuel N. Montronde, 37, both of Boston, weren’t very careful about covering their tracks in the scheme, according an FBI agent’s affidavit.

A high-ranking former technology officer at Takeda Pharmaceutical’s US headquarters in Massachusetts and her boyfriend were arrested Wednesday on federal charges for allegedly setting up a fake consulting firm that defrauded the Japanese drug giant of about $2.3 million.

The couple allegedly used proceeds from the fraud to buy a gray 2019 Mercedes-Benz in Westwood for $58,993 last June, according to the affidavit by FBI agent Brendan Donlan. The following month, Bhambi bought a condominium for nearly $1.9 million on Seaport Boulevard in Boston’s upscale Seaport District.

Bhambi and Montronde were each charged with wire fraud and made an initial appearance in US District Court in Boston on Wednesday. They were released on their own recognizance and are each supposed to post a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Bhambi’s attorney, Aziza Hawthorne, of the Federal Public Defender Office, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. Montronde’s lawyer, Mark W. Shea, declined to comment.

In a statement, Takeda said, “We are aware of the events and are working in full cooperation with the authorities. We cannot comment further since the investigation is ongoing.”

Takeda describes itself as the largest life sciences employer in Massachusetts. It has roughly 6,200 employees in Cambridge, Lexington, and nearby. It recently announced that it will lease a 16-story office and lab planned in Kendall Square, where it has three other facilities.

Bhambi joined Takeda in November 2017 after four years at Cambridge-based Biogen, eventually rising to chief digital and technology officer, according to her LinkedIn page. She says she earned a Master of Business Administration degree in 2014 from Northeastern University and an undergraduate degree in 2006 from the same school.

In the alleged scam, Bhambi helped set up a firm in 2018 to provide technology consulting services to Takeda, according to the affidavit. The firm — which wasn’t named in the affidavit — evidently never engaged in actual business but submitted purchase orders to Takeda in 2018 and 2019. Takeda paid about $300,000.

In 2022, Montronde set up another firm, called Evoluzione Consulting LLC, at an address associated with him in Brockton. Evoluzione also never engaged in actual business. In February of that year, Bhambi submitted a letter to Takeda saying that Evoluzione had acquired the first firm. The letter was signed by Montronde, who claimed to be managing partner.

Incorporation documents filed with the state Secretary of State’s Office said Evoluzione was “committed to transforming the organizations that it works with” and strives to “overcome obstacles and adversity,” according to the affidavit. Takeda made several payments to Evoluzione, including three for $460,000 each.

Last September, Takeda employees began raising questions about the work that was supposed to be performed by Evoluzione, according to the affidavit. The employees tried to set up a call with two purported Evoluzione workers named “Samuel” and “Jasmine” whose email accounts were set up by Bhambi and Montronde, but the Takeda employees had no success.

Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of the Mercedes and a Santander Bank account that had $990,000 as of Dec. 31, all of which, the affidavit said, is traceable to the wire fraud.

Takeda, which is based in Tokyo, and was founded in 1781, specializes in drugs for cancer, rare genetic diseases, blood disorders and neurological conditions. Takeda announced in 2018 that it planned to close its US headquarters in suburban Chicago and move to the Boston area, arguably the biggest biotech hub in the country.

