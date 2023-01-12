A new Barbie for the younger crowd

Love her or loathe her, Barbie has been transformed again, this time into a version for children as young as 3. Gone is the contentious hourglass figure for My First Barbie, which launched Thursday ahead of July’s live-action film about the icon starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The slightly softer-bodied Barbie follows on the high heels of tall, petite, and curvy iterations that were released five years ago in a massive makeover. My First Barbie is 13.5 inches tall, 2 inches taller than traditional Barbies, with a larger waist that deemphasizes the bust line (it remains in place, however), and flesh-tone modesty undergarments permanently attached. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

Government rejects Microsoft goggles for soldiers

Microsoft won’t be getting more orders for its combat goggles anytime soon after Congress rejected the US Army’s request for $400 million to buy as many as 6,900 of them this fiscal year. The rejection of the request, in the $1.75 trillion government funding bill, reflects concern over field tests of the goggles, which are adapted from Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets. The tests disclosed “mission-affecting physical impairments” including headaches, eyestrain, and nausea. Instead, lawmakers approved the transfer of $40 million of those procurement funds to develop a new model of the goggles, Army spokesman David Patterson said in an e-mail. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WEALTH

Musk’s income loss sets a record

The spectacular crash in Elon Musk’s net worth, during which the tech billionaire lost his title as world’s richest man last month, has been the ‘’worst loss of fortune in history,’’ according to Guinness World Records. Guinness, citing Forbes data, said Musk lost about $182 billion between November 2021 and early this month. Data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows him losing $200 billion in roughly that same period. That is a record-breaking loss, according to Guinness, which said in a blog post that the previous record was set during the tech-stock crash of 2000, when Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, chief executive of SoftBank, reportedly lost $58.6 billion. (That would be about $100 billion today, accounting for inflation.) — WASHINGTON POST

RAW MATERIALS

Major rare earth deposit found in the Artic

Iron-ore miner LKAB said Thursday that it has identified “significant deposits” of rare earth elements in Arctic Sweden that are essential for the manufacture of electric vehicles and wind turbines. The Swedish government-owned mining company, which mines iron ore at Kiruna, nearly 600 miles north of Stockholm, said there are more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxides. Rare earths now reach into the lives of almost everyone on the planet, turning up in everything from hard drives and cell phones to elevators and trains. They are especially vital to the fast-growing field of green energy, feeding wind turbines and electric car engines. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen deliveries hit an 11-year low last year

Volkswagen expects easing supply bottlenecks and existing orders to boost sales this year even as shortages of semiconductors in 2022 led deliveries to an 11-year low. Group sales fell 7 percent to 8.3 million vehicles after supply constraints saw factories grind to a halt, Europe’s biggest carmaker said Thursday. Volkswagen pointed to a high-order bank of 1.8 million vehicles in Western Europe that will help offset a sputtering global economy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MUSIC

Vinyl outsold CDs in the UK

UK shoppers spent more on vinyl than CDs for the first time since 1987, according to the Digital Entertainment and Retail Association. Total music sales, including digital and physical formats, grew 3 percent in 2022 to almost 2 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) — their highest level since 2003. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OFFICE SPACE

Tech cutbacks hurt the Dublin office market

Spare office space is rising in Dublin as some of the world’s biggest technology firms grapple with post-pandemic working practices and global industry uncertainty. So-called grey space — surplus office accommodation that is leased but not being used — currently accounts for about 32 percent of all available supply and is set to increase further, according to estate agents Lisney. The trend comes amid a wave of job cuts from large tech companies such as Twitter and Salesforce, which have a big presence in Ireland’s capital. Meta Platforms Inc. last month decided not to occupy part of its recently completed European headquarters in the city. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LOGISTICS

Flexport Inc. to lay off 20 percent of workforce

Flexport Inc. is cutting about 20 percent of its staff as a slowdown in global trade ends two years of booming business for many large logistics services providers. The reductions will be spread across North America, Europe, and Asia, according to the company, whose LinkedIn page says it employs more than 3,000 people. The San Francisco-based digital freight platform is ramping up its technology offerings and remains on track to more than double its engineering team under recently hired co-CEO Dave Clark. But shipping volumes are coming down after surging during the pandemic, leading freight forwarders like Flexport to reduce their workforces. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter orders Singapore workers to clear out

Workers at Twitter’s Singapore office were told to empty out their desks and vacate the premises, said people familiar with the situation, as Elon Musk continues to pare expenses around the globe. Twitter staff were informed via e-mail Wednesday that they had until 5 p.m. to leave the CapitaGreen building and resume their duties remotely beginning Thursday, one of the people said, asking not to be named discussing private information. Singapore-based staffers have now been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system until further notice, the person added. Singapore serves as Twitter’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, a region that was hit hard by deep and abrupt job cuts when new owner Musk took over the San Francisco-based firm. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BOARDS

Peltz wants a seat on Disney’s board

Activist investor Nelson Peltz is fighting for a seat on the board of Walt Disney Co., claiming that the company is struggling with self-inflicted problems. Peltz’s attempt to join Disney’s board comes just months after the company brought back longtime chief executive Bob Iger to lead Disney again. Disney urged shareholders to vote against Peltz and named current board member Mark Parker as its chairman. Parker, who also serves as executive chairman at Nike Inc., succeeds Susan Arnold, who won’t stand for reelection due to Disney’s 15-year term limit requirements. With the departure of Arnold, Disney’s board will shrink to 11 directors. Peltz said that he should be elected to Disney’s board because of his prior experience turning around companies to improve performance and increase long-term shareholder value. Peltz has previously waged successful proxy battles at blue-chip companies including DuPont and Procter & Gamble. Peltz’s Trian Group said in a regulatory filing that he’s seeking a one-year term. Trian argues that Disney’s recent operating performance is disappointing, and said that the stock is almost at an eight-year low despite the return of Iger to the chief executive post two months ago. — ASSOCIATED PRESS