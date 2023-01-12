Bonaire’s laid-back beauty might blow you away. The food will, too.

Called landsailing or dirtboating, this sport originated in Ancient Egypt, they say, and was recently popularized by adrenalin-loving New Zealanders. By maneuvering this hybrid contraption, you can go three or four times faster than the actual wind speed. Kids as young as 8 can do it — and that’s the age we felt, racing around the track at Bonaire Landsailing Adventures ( www.landsailingadventures.com ). Wheeeee! Weirdly enough, the sport reminded us of iceboating — sailing a tiny boat on a frozen pond — even though the temp when we landsailed was about 95 degrees.

“If you’re going too fast, let go of the rope. Keep all three wheels on the ground at all times — it’s possible to tip these things over,” said instructor Donna Hudgeon as we prepared to zip around a sandy oceanside track on a “Blokart,” a.k.a. go-kart, outfitted with a sail. “Are there any brakes?” a fellow participant asked. “Nope!”

Advertisement

Wind — a reliable easterly, at 15 to 25 knots most days — is one thing they’ve got plenty of in Bonaire, the B of the ABC islands. (The A and C, Aruba and Curacao, are more familiar to most Americans.) Located about 60 miles off the coast of Venezuela, Bonaire measures 111 square miles. Putting that into context, Boston comprises 90 square miles. The waters surrounding the island are protected as a national marine park, boasting some 60 species of coral.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Kralendijk features a collection of candy-colored buildings backed by the sea. Diane Bair

Red fish, blue fish

This explains why dive shops are as common in Bonaire as Dunkins are in Boston. The island’s coastline is dotted with 85 official dive sites. About half of them are shore-diving sites, meaning you can park your truck (it’s always a 4WD truck on Bonaire), don your gear, and plop into the water. Easy-peasy. That’s why Bonaire has been the No. 1 shore dive destination in the Caribbean/Atlantic for 29 years running, according to Scuba Diving magazine. There’s one wreck dive; the rest is reef diving. “Divers love us. Most people who are willing to fly 10 or more hours to get here are divers,” says Annette Emerenciana of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

Advertisement

Given that our dive experience amounts to a resort course plus a dive to a pot-smuggling wreck in Grand Cayman, we aren’t the typical Bonaire tourists. (We also aren’t Dutch people, who make up about 60 percent of the visitors to this island, a municipality of the Netherlands.) So, what were we doing here?

Here’s the secret: Bonaire’s underwater glories are wildly accessible to nondivers. Resorts and dive shops offer snorkel gear for rent, including those cool full-face masks. A quick snorkel off the beach reveals myriad reef fishes: barracuda, grunts, rainbow parrotfish, needlefish, angelfish, and more. Heck, you don’t even need to go into the water to see sea life. We watched tarpon swim alongside the dock while (guiltily) eating grilled barracuda at La Balandra at Harbour Village. At Te Amo beach, one of the best strands of white sand on the island, we literally waded into schools of tiny fish.

It's a drive from most hotels, but Washington Slagbaai National Park is worth a drive (in a 4WD truck, for sure), thanks to beauty spots like this. Diane Bair

We almost missed Te Amo: You wouldn’t expect Bonaire’s most celebrated beach to be located across the street from the airport, in view of massive oil tanks and a restroom that is best avoided. But in Bonaire, the best things are hiding in plain sight. Tip: To find Te Amo, look for the Kite City Food Truck, parked on the beach daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or so. The Kite City guys make the best sandwich on the island, a fresh tuna “burger” served sashimi-rare and lightly dressed with lettuce and sprouts ($15) — so good, we ate there twice. That, and gelato at Gio’s, were among our favorite bites on Bonaire. (The US dollar is the official currency in Bonaire since 2011.)

Advertisement

Bonaire is the culinary capital of the Caribbean for 2023, according to the World Food Travel Association. Diane Bair

Caribbean cuisine with a Dutch tilt

The food scene on Bonaire is as vibrant as the reef fish. Named the “culinary capital of the Caribbean” for 2023 by the World Food Travel Association earlier this year, the island is chock-a-block with eateries. Many are clustered along “the boulevard,” a street of Skittles-colored buildings that skirts the sea in the capital city of Kralendijk. Among the island’s best restaurants are Mediterranean-focused Sebastian’s (www.sebastiansrestaurantbonaire.com) where our companion had the best bucatini of his life, and the Brass Boer (think oysters and oxtail), owned by Michelin-starred chef Jonnie Boer (www.brassboer.com).

The most coveted table on the island is one of just 16 at Chefs at Bamboo Bonaire Boutique Resort (www.chefsbonaire.com; from $90 per person); there’s a year-long waiting list for their five-course dinners. Meals are prepared in view of guests by chefs Han ten Winkel and Mark Tromop, using the day’s freshest ingredients. Tip: To get an advantage, stay at Bamboo Bonaire Resort (www.bamboobonaire.com; from $229 per night). It will not be a hardship. Although not located on the water, this array of private cottages has a Balinese hideaway vibe. Cottages have outdoor showers and bathrooms, and some have their own al fresco jacuzzi tubs. Fringed with tropical plants, the effect is a jungle oasis — with the option of a champagne breakfast prepared by the resort’s acclaimed chefs.

Advertisement

Want to fall asleep to the thrum of ocean waves, and wake up to aqua-water-meets-blue-sky Caribbean views? Harbour Village Bonaire (www.harbourvillage.com; rooms from $300) is a sublime option. Modern, kitchenette-equipped suites and villas are clustered around a marina, with amenities including a good open-air restaurant, a spa, a private, palm-fringed beach, and a dive shop. Nice.

There's a good chance you'll encounter flamingoes in the wild in Bonaire, especially as you drive around Washington Slagbaai National Park. Diane Bair

Hike, snorkel, eat, repeat

You’ll snorkel, you’ll eat well, you’ll admire the lean, blond Dutch tourists (is it all that biking?) — what else should a nondiver do on Bonaire? Hike, sightsee, and snorkel some more at Washington Slagbaai National Park (www.stinapabonaire.org); park fee $45 per person. Plan a day to explore this 6,700-acre desert preserve on the north end of the island. You’ll quickly realize why rental vehicles are heavy-duty 4WD machines — the park’s loop roads are mostly unpaved, rutted, and sometimes terrifying. But it’s worth a hair-raising journey to encounter scenic sites (marked) along the way: columns of towering cacti, some with crazy balloon-animal shapes, pristine snorkeling spots, and ponds dotted with flamingoes. Arrive before noon, and you can hike Mount Brandaris, the island’s highest peak at 784 feet. (Arrive later and you might not reach the park exit before closing time.) If you visit on Sunday, grab lunch at Cactus Fence, located just outside the park and surrounded by a literal cactus fence.

Advertisement

That park pass you bought for Washington Slagbaai? You can also use it at Lac Bay, a lagoon on the windward side of Bonaire at the southern end of the island. A paddle with a guide (the only way to do it) at the Mangrove Information Center (www.mangrovecenter.com) allows entry into a world of mangrove-canopied tunnels that feels like a Disney ride. The three types of mangroves serve as a nursery for fish, best experienced made by slipping out of your kayak and snorkeling through the twisty, skinny channels. Just beware of strong currents: We would still be stuck in a particularly devious channel if we hadn’t grabbed the ankles of naturalist/guide Trevor Meerten to get through a tricky bit. (Hmmm, tandem snorkeling — maybe we discovered the next new sport.)

A prosciutto and mozzarella sandwich at Between Two Buns. Diane Bair

Cactus, cocktails, and critters

Given our short trip, we didn’t make it to Klein Bonaire, the uninhabited island off the coast of Bonaire (a haven for diving, snorkeling, and beach lounging), or the Cadushy Distillery in the village of Rincon (www.cadushy.com; free), where they produce the world’s only liqueur made from cactus. We did get to Tiki & Co. in Kralendijk (www.tikiandco.nl), a skull-bedecked sliver of bar with the best craft cocktails on the island. We passed on a visit the Bonaire Donkey Sanctuary; driving around the island, we saw plenty of meandering donkeys. And goats — so many goats! Plenty of flamingoes too. Birdwatching groups are starting to discover Bonaire, and the tourism council is promoting wind-powered sports like windsurfing and kiteboarding. Caving is also catching on.

What to make of Bonaire? With a population of around 21,000, it’s less bustling than Curacao (population: 150,000 plus) and very different than Aruba (“lots of partying, loads of Americans!” as Annette Emerenciana put it). But, in this digital-nomad age, Bonaire’s population is growing rapidly. Already, there’s new construction everywhere and plenty of traffic; eventually, roads will improve and street signs will pop up. Randomly parking wherever you find a space (no paid lots) will be just a memory. They may even resort to (gasp) traffic lights. We’d say, go now, while the island is an unpolished gem and the donkeys outnumber the divers.

For information, visit www.bonaireisland.com. United and American are among the airlines offering connecting service from Boston to Bonaire.

































































Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com