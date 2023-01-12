Jan. 15 proclaimed ‘Chowda Day’ in Boston. Celebrate with a cup and a cause for $1.

“Our BYOB permit doesn’t allow our staff to touch alcohol, so we’ve had to really think outside the box when it comes to the guest experience. The challenge with Barlette is to balance delight, value, and quality while giving the guests the freedom to bring their own,” says co-founder Emily Vena.

Coming soon : The team from Cobble , the hugely popular dinner-party-style restaurant in Brookline, is expecting a downstairs sibling. Barlette will ideally launch in February on the first floor of the Coolidge Corner Arcade (318 Harvard Ave.). Just one catch: Guests at the cozy 14-seat space should bring their own alcohol. It’s all BYOB.

Chowder : Legal Sea Foods and the Boston City Council have proclaimed that Sunday, Jan. 15, is “ Chowda Day .” To celebrate this official holiday, enjoy a cup of Legal’s clam chowder at any location, dine-in or take-out, for $1, with proceeds benefiting Boston Children’s Hospital research.

Barlette will keep three house-made mixers on tap and change them seasonally. Mixers will be versatile, Vena says, served in mini cocktail shakers along with the appropriate glassware, ice, and garnish. Mix, shake, and serve your own.

They’ll also provide a gourmet four-course snack menu, such as smoked goat cheese with honey served with homemade sourdough focaccia crostini, fresh and pickled vegetables with onion dip, or a parfait. Visit Thursday through Saturday, by reservation only.

Mei Mei's Double Awesome. Handout

Updates: Dumpling destination Mei Mei is on track to open their new South Boston headquarters (58 Old Colony Ave.) on Saturday, Jan. 21, with a sold-out opening event (you can still visit the takeout window, though). The much-anticipated space will function as a dumpling factory, café, and classroom, open from Thursday through Saturday from noon until 6 p.m., with more dates to come.

“I’m very excited about the window that will let people see production,” says founder Irene Li.

The original Mei Mei closed its Fenway location at the start of the pandemic, saddening fans of their dumplings and signature Double Awesome, a gooey, savory egg-and-scallion-pancake sandwich.

“I think the single most exciting thing is the Double Awesome coming back. It’s such a symbol of where we came from and has such a great following,” Li says.

Brunches: Everyone loves Dolly: Loretta’s Last Call (1 Lansdowne St.) hosts a Dolly Parton Tribute Brunch on Sunday, Jan. 22, starting at 11 a.m. Listen to live covers of her greatest hits from country duo Martin and Kelly, accompanied by a Southern brunch of brisket hash and chicken fried steak with gravy.

.Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP





