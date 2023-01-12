Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her, report says

Ana Walshe, the 39-year-old mother of three last seen in Cohasset in the early hours of Jan. 1, told police in 2014 that her now-husband had threatened to kill her, according to a police report and a person briefed on the matter.

About a year before they were engaged, Ana Walshe — then Ana Knipp — told Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C., that a man threatened her during a telephone call and said “he was going to kill (her) and her friend,” according to a police report.

The report does not identify the man by name, but noted that the suspect lives in Boston. A person with knowledge of the current investigation into Walshe’s disappearance told the Globe that her now-husband, Brian R. Walshe, is the suspect identified in the report.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said the case was closed after Ana Walshe declined to cooperate with the investigation, though the spokesperson could not say when that occurred.

The sudden disappearance of Walshe, a Serbian immigrant who worked at ritzy hotels and in high-end real estate, has sparked national attention. Her husband, Brian Walshe was recently convicted in federal court in an elaborate art forgery and fraud scheme. He is currently jailed and charged with deceiving local police in the investigation into his wife’s disappearance.

Authorities have been carrying out an extensive search since she was first reported missing by coworkers on Jan. 4, three days after her husband told police he last saw her.

Ana Walshe relocated to Washington, D.C. from Massachusetts last year for a high-profile real estate job, and had been returning to Cohasset on weekends to be with her husband and three sons. She purchased a $1.3 million home in D.C.’s Chevy Chase neighborhood last March.

She previously lived for several years in Washington, court records show. She met Brian Walshe in 2008 at the Wheatleigh Hotel in Lenox and they had a long distance relationship for many years, before she moved to Massachusetts in 2015, according to a court filing in her husband’s fraud case.

She reported the death threat to Metro Police on Aug. 3, 2014. She said the threat came the evening prior and that it was made in a phone call, according to the document, which was first reported by Boston 25 News. The report listed her address as an apartment in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW.

Brian Walshe had also lived at that address, records show. He was sued by a debt collection company in June 2015 for owing more than $25,000 and had listed that address, according to D.C. Superior Court records.

The couple obtained their marriage license in December 2015 and married shortly after at the Church of the Covenant in Boston, according to Ana Walshe’s Facebook page.

Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty to making false statements. He is currently awaiting sentencing in the federal fraud case.

Authorities announced this week that investigators discovered blood and a damaged, bloodied knife in the basement of the Walshes’ Cohasset home. They also said that security footage showed Brian Walshe — wearing mask and gloves — purchasing $450 in cleaning supplies from a Rockland Home Deport shortly after Ana Walsh’s disappearance.

Authorities have also searched the Walshes’ home and surrounding wooded areas, as well as dumpsters near the Swampscott home of Brian Walshe’s mother, a transfer station in Peabody, and a waste-to-energy facility south of Boston in Wareham. Two law enforcement officials briefed on the case told the Globe that investigators recovered a hacksaw and blood evidence in trash at the Peabody transfer station.

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com. Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.