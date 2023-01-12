Baby, two adults injured in Worcester shooting, police say

An 11-month-old child and two adults are expected to recover after they were injured in a shooting in Worcester on Wednesday night, police said.
Officers responded to Harlem Street about 10:45 p.m. for a report of gunshots and learned that a 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, and an infant had been taken to a local hospital, the Worcester Police Department said in a statement.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the victims had been shot or injured in another way. Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a Worcester police spokesman, said in an e-mail that it had not been determined if their injuries “were directly from gunfire, or whether indirectly through debris.”
The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made, Murtha said.