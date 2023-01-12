Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Jan. 13-20

It’s the dead of winter, and you may be feeling like you have to wait until spring to have any fun. I hereby challenge you, dear reader, to explore Rhody right now. If you do three things on this list, take pics and tweet them at me, I will not only RT you and give you a gold medal (emoji) but you can consider yourself a Daley Super Explorer, a prestigious and elite distinction*. (*Depending on who you ask and if that who is my parents.) If you don’t have Twitter, tag me on Insta @laurendaley1. Let’s do this.

Advertisement

RETRO SKATE PARTY

Whether you came of age in the ‘70s, ‘80s, or ‘90s (anyone younger than that, please don’t stand next to me) you can skate the night away to the tunes of your youth at United Skates of America’s Adult Skate Night, featuring tunes from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Jan. 14, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m., 75 New Road, East Providence. $20 for roller skates; $25 for rollerblades. Details here.

GET YOUR YOGA ON

If yoga and meditation is one of your 2023 resolutions, you’ve got options:

583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here . Downward dog in a bird sanctuary. The Norman Bird Sanctuary hosts a Saturday morning yoga and meditation class. Join Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m. Pay-what-you-wish.

Jan. 15, 5 p.m. At Soul Sanctuary, 808 Tiogue Ave. $22. Details here. At the Yoga Nidra Meditation + Sound Healing Journey in Coventry, you’ll experience a 30 to 40-minute guided meditation “in which you are lying down the whole time…Attention will be brought to body awareness, body sensations, breath, and the power of intention.” (I am so in.)

MOCKTAILS

Doing dry January? Learn how to make a zero-proof mocktail at “Mocktails 101,” hosted by The Huddle, Jan. 15 from 1-3 p.m. According to event billing, you’ll meet with a mixologist at Perro Salado to “taste alcohol-free gins, tequilas, wine, and beer and create some tasty mocktail recipes. Go home with your own simple syrup and mocktail recipes. Light appetizers included.” $45. 19 Charles St., Newport. Details here.

LEGEND AT THE DOOR

Knock-knock. Duke Robillard plays PVD’s The Red Door Jan. 16. The Woonsocket-born blues legend co-founded New England favorites Roomful Of Blues in Westerly in 1967. The multiple Grammy-nominee — who, by the way, was tapped by Bob Dylan to play on “Time out of Mind” — throws down. 7-10 p.m. 49 Peck St., Providence. Details here.

Advertisement

YOU LIVE, YOU LEARN

If you came of age in the mid-late ‘90s, you know every song on Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” and are, by forces outside your control, singing “One Hand in My Pocket” right now. It’ll be interesting to see what Tony-winner Diablo Cody (“Juno”) has written here with “Jagged Little Pill,” an Alanis-inspired musical, with music by Morissette, directed by Diane Paulus. Catch it at PPAC Jan. 17-22. Tickets from $45. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here and here.

RISD x MLK

For the past 10 years, RISD has hosted a Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaker series. Their 2023 speaker is Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the Studio Museum of Harlem. On Jan. 18, Golden will discuss a range of topics related to her curatorial practice, the history and future of the Studio Museum in Harlem, and Black art in contemporary practice. Free. Registration suggested. RISD Auditorium, 7 Providence River Greenway, 17 Canal Walk, Providence. Learn more about Golden and the event here and here.

ICE BUMPER CARS AND SKATING

A winter Rhody tradition. Grab your crew, and head to PVD’s BankNewport City Center rink for ice bumping and skating. Bumper cars $12 per person. Skating $7; seniors and kids 12 and under, $4. Skate rental $6.54. Details and reservations here. Check online for weather notifications. 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence. 401-680-7390.

Advertisement

‘A REAL WEIRD JANUARY BEER HALL’

Newport Vineyards is getting weird and it sounds amazing. Break out of the winter blues and head to an “evening of fresh Taproot beers and bites, wines, live music, and good vibes,” according to the event billing. On Jan. 20, the Tasting Room will be transformed into a “bonafide beer hall,” and you can rock out with the Real Weird Band. Attendees are encouraged to dress “in your funkiest attire: Prize for the most outrageous outfit.” Rhody: consider yourself challenged. Free admission; food and drink for purchase. 5-8 p.m. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. RSVPs appreciated. Details here.

ZOO ZEN

Fact: You cannot look at a sloth with a straight face. You must smile. That’s just science. So if you have the winter doldrums, beeline to Roger Williams Park Zoo, which offers half-off admission now through Feb. 28. Time to take some soul-medicine by hanging with Westley the Sloth or George, the prehensile-tailed porcupine. Discount applied at checkout. 1000 Elmwood Ave. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.