Boston police respond to two bank robberies in Chinatown, Dorchester

Boston police are investigating attempted bank robberies in Chinatown and Dorchester on Thursday.
Shortly after 9 a.m., a suspect tried to rob a Santander Bank branch on Harrison Avenue in Chinatown. The man fled without taking anything, police said.
A little before noon, police received reports of another robbery at East Boston Savings Bank on Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester. The suspect passed a note to bank employees, police said, and fled with an unknown amount of cash.
There were no injuries reported and no weapons were used, police said.
Both suspects were described as white men. Police could not say whether the two incidents were related.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.