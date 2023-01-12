Boston police respond to two bank robberies in Chinatown, Dorchester

Boston police are investigating attempted bank robberies in Chinatown and Dorchester on Thursday.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a suspect tried to rob a Santander Bank branch on Harrison Avenue in Chinatown. The man fled without taking anything, police said.

A little before noon, police received reports of another robbery at East Boston Savings Bank on Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester. The suspect passed a note to bank employees, police said, and fled with an unknown amount of cash.