City of Cambridge to hold community meeting to discuss fatal police shooting of Sayed Faisal

Faisal, a Cambridge resident and computer science major at the University of Massachusetts Boston, was killed after police responded to a 911 call Jan. 4 reporting a man had jumped out of an apartment window in Cambridgeport with a knife and was cutting himself in the courtyard below.

The meeting, to be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School in Cambridge from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., is open to the public. Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui will deliver remarks while Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Police Commissioner Christine Elow, and City Manager Yi-An Huang will be present to answer questions.

The City of Cambridge will hold a community meeting Thursday night in response to the death of Sayed Faisal, the 20-year-old student who was fatally shot by a Cambridge police officer last week.

Advertisement

When officers arrived, Ryan said at a press conference last week, Faisal was coming out of an alley behind a building and began running, resulting in a chase that spanned several city blocks and culminated in a standoff between Faisal, who held a 10- to 12-inch kukri knife, and the officers. After police were unsuccessful in their attempts to get him to disarm, Ryan said Faisal moved toward them with the knife, prompting one officer to fire his gun, killing Faisal.

Faisal’s death sparked outrage in Cambridge, a city where Commissioner Elow says police receive “extensive training in mental health and de-escalation training.” Last week’s shooting was the first time Cambridge police have fatally shot someone since 2002, Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said last week. Police last fired their weapons in response to being shot at in 2015.

Hundreds of community members rallied at a protest Monday afternoon organized by the The Bangladesh Association of New England in front of Cambridge City Hall, seeking answers and protesting how police respond to people suffering from a mental health crisis.

Advertisement

According to the city’s announcement of Thursday’s community meeting, representatives from Riverside Community Care and other health professionals will attend to offer support and counseling for attendees that need it.

City Council will also hold a meeting Jan. 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss protocols, processes, and training of the Cambridge Police Department.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.