Documents from infamous Salem Witch Trial returned to state Judicial Archives

There are 527 documents in all, according to the statement.

The Supreme Judicial Court, founded in the wake of the witch trials, said in a statement that the museum and the SJC were beginning “the transfer of court documents” from the museum’s Phillips Library to the state Judicial Archives, following “the expansion and modernization of the Massachusetts State Archives facility in Boston.”

Hundreds of documents from the infamous Salem Witch Trials of 1692 are being returned to the state Judicial Archives after being held for over four decades at the Peabody Essex Museum, officials said Thursday.

Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd thanked the museum for “its capable stewardship of these invaluable documents and gratified that the state can now welcome the Salem Witch Trials documents home to the Judicial Archives.”

Budd said the SJC “deeply appreciates the extraordinary public service that the museum has provided in caring for this unique collection for more than 40 years. We look forward to future partnerships between the SJC and [museum] to help keep the teachings of the Salem Witch Trials alive.”

Budd’s words were echoed in the statement by Lynda Roscoe Hartigan, the museum’s executive director and CEO.

Hartigan said the museum “is honored to have provided a safe and accessible repository for these invaluable and legendary court documents while the SJC worked to increase its archival capacity. It is through the close study of authentic materials that we are able to humanize and more deeply understand the experience of the 25 men, women and children who lost their lives during the Salem Witch Trials.”

The museum, Hartigan continued, “is committed to telling the story of these events through exhibitions, lectures and public programs as well as by making reproductions of the Salem Witch Trial documents available to the public on our website.”

Essex County Clerk-Magistrate Thomas H. Driscoll Jr., meanwhile, lauded the museum and the SJC for their careful stewardship of the precious historical documents.

“I applaud the transfer of the Salem Witch Trial records from the Peabody Essex Museum to the Judicial Archives and acknowledge the efforts of the Supreme Judicial Court, under the guidance of Chief Justice Budd, to facilitate this return,” Driscoll said in the statement. “We will forever be indebted to PEM for their efforts and service to the Commonwealth in the safekeeping of these very important records.”

Twenty-five people either hanged or died in custody amid the all-consuming hysteria of the witch trials.

The strange behavior of a few young girls led to swift accusations of witchcraft levied against some of the more marginalized adult members of the community, prompting the trials. On June 10, 1692, the first convicted defendant, Bridget Bishop, was hanged on what would become known as Proctor’s Ledge.

In all, more than 200 people were accused of witchcraft before the hysteria subsided. In 1711, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts acknowledged the injustice, paying restitution to families of the victims.

