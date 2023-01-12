Federal authorities propose $333,560 fine against Eversource for safety violations in fatal transformer explosion

The federal agency confirmed its findings in the matter in a statement Thursday and said Eversource has 15 business days from the receipt of citations and penalties “to comply” or seek an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Eversource violated workplace safety standards in connection with a July underground transformer explosion on Beacon Hill that injured two workers, one of whom later died, according to the US Department of Labor, which said Thursday that its Occupational Safety Health Administration is proposing to levy penalties totaling $333,560 against the utility.

The explosion claimed the life of worker Fabio Pires, 31, a native of Cape Verde who moved to the US in 1999 with his mother and who lived in Brockton at the time of his death.

“We remain deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague Fabio Pires following the tragic incident in Downtown Boston last summer,” said Eversource spokeswoman Caroline Pretyman in a statement. “Safety is the most fundamental aspect of our everyday focus to provide reliable energy service, and we always strive to lead by example in accordance with industry best practices.”

At the time of the blast, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on July 12, workers including Pires were performing maintenance on electrical equipment inside an underground vault at 28 Bowdoin St., according to the DOL statement.

As Pires set the equipment back into place, an arc flash and blast occurred inside the vault, leaving him with severe burns, officials said. A second worker was treated for possible smoke inhalation, officials said at the time. Pires died Oct. 11 from injuries sustained in the explosion.

Investigators, the DOL said, found Eversource didn’t “fully deenergize” the electrical equipment or follow maintenance recommendations when employees conducted the work; failed to make a reasonable estimate of the heat energy that would affect employees in the event of an arc flash and blast; and failed to adequately train workers on electrical equipment hazards, provide rescue equipment, or test oxygen levels before they entered the vault.

“Eversource could have prevented this arc flash and blast – and its tragic outcome – by ensuring effective and necessary training, procedures and work practices were provided and followed,” said OSHA Area Director James Mulligan in the DOL statement. “The company knew the hazards related to this type of high voltage equipment, yet it failed to safeguard its employees as the law requires.”

Officials said OSHA has cited Eversource for two willful and three serious violations, prompting the proposed financial penalties.

Eversource, however, doesn’t agree with all the findings, according to Pretyman.

“While we disagree with the conclusions reached by OSHA as well as the characterizations of our actions, we share a determination in learning from what happened to prevent future tragedies and will continue to respond accordingly as this process becomes final,” Pretyman said. “We continue to work closely with our union leadership, industry experts and our workforce on additional safety enhancements in all we do to prevent any future reoccurrence and ensure the safety of both our employees and the public we serve.”

Pires was survived by his mother Natalia Gomes, father Domingos Pires and siblings Anthony and Ericksson Alves and Giovanne and Gianna Pires, according to his obituary posted to the website of the George Lopes Funeral Home.

“Fabio graduated Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in 2011 where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering,” the obituary said. “He started working at Eversource as an Operating Mechanic in 2016. Fabio was a loving and devoted family man whose sole drive was to make sure his loved ones were happy and taken care of. Fabio was someone who went out of his was to help anyone in need and would give you the shirt off his back. Those who were fortunate enough to be good friends with Fabio can attest that he lived by this quote from his favorite movie, ‘I don’t have friends, I have family.’”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information comes out.

