Former R.I. congressional candidate avoided jail time in Ohio case

Body and dashboard camera video from the Miami County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office showed Neary getting out of the silver car and telling officers, “I’m running for Congress in Rhode Island.”

In March, a married couple told authorities they were “ scared for their life ” because they’d been followed from the Columbus Airport — for about 70 miles — by a driver in a silver car who tailgated them, sped up when they sped up, flashed the car’s lights, and at one point puled alongside them into the oncoming lane of traffic.

PROVIDENCE — Attention focused on Michael C. Neary last year when he jumped into the race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat and ended up being charged with menacing motorists in Ohio.

Neary, a Democrat who had previously worked for former Ohio Republican Governor John Kasich, dropped out of the congressional race in May, saying he had been experiencing non-epileptic seizures, and that his decision was based on his “medical and mental health.”

Court records show what happened next.

Neary faced charges of menacing by stalking, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 5, Neary’s lawyer filed a document with the Miami County (Ohio) Municipal Court, entering a plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity” to the menacing by stalking charge.

Judge Samuel L. Huffman held a hearing on June 14 and pre-trial conference on July 25. But on Oct. 6, Neary pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted menacing.

The judge gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, meaning he would avoid jail time if he does not commit a similar offense in the next two years.

The charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs was amended to a charge of willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property. The judge gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, meaning he would avoid jail time if he does not commit a similar offense in the next two years.

The charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Neary was ordered to “complete mental health treatment,” court records show.

Neary, 29, could not be reached for comment on Thursday, and his father declined to comment. His attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, said, “Whatever is on the public record is on the public record.”

When he entered the congressional race, Neary was working as a senior analyst at CVS Health and living in Columbus, Ohio. He described himself as a sixth-generation Rhode Islander who grew up in Coventry and West Warwick, and he said he planned to move back to Coventry soon.

Then-General Treasurer Seth Magaziner ended up winning the Democratic primary in the Second Congressional District and beating Republican Allan W. Fung, a former Cranston mayor, in November’s general election. Magaziner was sworn in earlier this month, succeeding Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin, who did not seek re-election.

