Healey administration replaces embattled head of Chelsea Soldiers’ Home

“Governor Healey and her administration remain committed to protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of our veterans,” Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for Healey, said in a statement. Engell, the Assistant Secretary of Veterans’ Homes, will serve as acting superintendent of the home, she added.

The replacement of Superintendent Eric Johnson with a new acting superintendent, Robert Engell, comes a day after the Globe reported on large overtime payments to the home’s director of nursing , known as an ally of the superintendent, and a week after the state’s top watchdog, Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro, sent a scathing letter about conditions at the home to the administration of former governor Charlie Baker.

The administration of Governor Maura Healey replaced the embattled boss of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, a spokesperson for the governor said Thursday.

Baker’s Secretary of Veterans’ Services, Cheryl Poppe, hired Johnson to run the home, which provides shelter and medical care for military veterans, in December 2020. Johnson, a veteran himself, has had a tumultuous tenure. He took over in the midst of the COVID pandemic and led the home during at least one outbreak.

Last year, he was placed on paid administrative leave for months while several state investigations of the home and of allegations against him were underway. (The state has declined to publicly discuss the allegations.) In October, over the protests of unions representing workers at the home, Poppe reinstated Johnson.

On Wednesday, the Globe published a report detailing large overtime payments to the home’s director of nursing, who collected more than $87,000 in overtime and “other pay” last year, according to state records. In his letter, sent to former Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders last week, Shapiro described a “catastrophic failure” of leadership at the home and quoted from state reports that described filthy residential rooms containing feces and dead rodents.

