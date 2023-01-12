“It’s impacted everyone”: Vigil for missing Cohasset woman brings community together in solidarity

“We feel isolated by fear, by grief, and that is one of the most powerful ways in which trauma can harm us: to separate us from each other, to make us feel helpless, afraid, and alone,” she said. “But we are not islands unto ourselves. We are a community, a human family, and we are created to help and support each other in friendship and love.”

“When one of us is in trouble or is hurt, we are all touched,” said the Rev. Maggie Arnold, rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, in her prayer for peace and comfort for the community during the half-hour vigil.

COHASSET — More than 200 people gathered Thursday on the town common, at the base of an evergreen tree still decorated with white holiday lights, to pray for Ana Walshe, the 39-year old mother of three young boys who is still missing after she disappeared on New Years Day .

People gathered Thursday evening on Cohasset Common for a Community Interfaith Vigil held for missing Ana Walshe. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Walshe was last seen at her home on Jan. 1 hours before she was scheduled to fly from Boston to Washington D.C. for work. Coworkers at her employer, the Washington, D.C.-based real estate company Tishman Speyer, reported her missing on Jan. 4.

Her husband Brian Walshe has since been charged with misleading police investigating her disappearance and is being held in custody.

He told Cohasset police last week that his wife left for Washington around 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day, but authorities have said Ana Walshe did not use a rideshare service that morning or fly out of Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Brian Walshe was arrested Sunday and pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges that he deliberately misled local and state police after officers reportedly found a damaged, bloodied knife in the basement of the family home. According to prosecutors, Walshe also purchased more than $400 in cleaning supplies the day after his wife’s disappearance, and then lied to police about it.

On Thursday evening, friends and families with young children dressed in warm coats and hats stood in the chill, damp air to remember Ana Walshe and her children.

“What a dreary evening on which to gather for such a dreary moment,” the Rev. Karen Bailey-Francois, pastor of the Second Congregational Church of Cohasset, said in opening remarks.

Bailey-Francois said the community had come together to “support one another and to feel the cohesion that is part of being a small town that cares.”, Deborah Wisleder, 56, said she has lived in Cohasset for 10 years and has never seen such tragedy in the community.

Attendees comforted one another during the half hour prayer vigil. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“It’s just very shocking,” she said. “Everyone in town is just so concerned about Ana’s children, and of course about Ana herself, because we don’t know what’s happened yet. … We’re just praying and hoping that things work out as well as they can.”

“Everywhere you go in town, people are talking about it,” she added. “It’s impacted everyone.”

The well-being of the Walshe children weighs heavily on the minds of many.

“Lord our God, be with the Walshe children in this time of uncertainty, fear, and confusion,” said Jeanne Cregan, a pastoral associate at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. “May you surround them with your grace, light, and confidence, that they can find strength to face the challenges and difficulties that have been thrust upon them now and in the days ahead.”

Walshe’s three children are currently in the custody of the state’s Department of Children and Families, as two of her friends have publicly appealed to keep the kids together. The family dog Hans is being cared for by Cohasset police “as a guest of their shelter until a relative can take them home,” a department spokesman said.

Gracie Thompson, 83, a Cohasset resident for about two decades, said that as a mother of four sons and a daughter, she was deeply concerned about the Walshe children — and alarmed to have a neighbor in town suddenly disappear.

“Nothing like this has ever happened [in Cohasset] before, that I know of. … It’s scary,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll find an answer.”

Lisa Fulton, 53, said Cohasset is “a pretty small, tight knit community,” and the disappearance has “kind of rocked our whole world.”

“No one expects horror anywhere you go, but it’s such a small little town, where everyone — someone knows someone,” added her friend, Sigrid Burnett, also 53. “The idea that something may have happened to her, it just …” she trailed off.

As the service closed, the crowd sang a chorus of “Amazing Grace,” music playing softly from speakers.





Framed by the glow of the town's holiday tree, residents gathered in prayer and song in honor of Ana Walshe, the 39-year-old mother of three last seen at her home on Route 3A on New Year's Day. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.