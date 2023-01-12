A Lunar New Year celebration, a murder mystery party, and birds galore

Forge Baking Company in Somerville is hosting an espresso class on Jan. 21. The event will be held at 626 Somerville Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lead trainer Harrison Seiler will teach participants how to pull a shot of espresso, steam different types of milk, and practice latte art. The class is open to both novice coffee drinkers and avid coffee lovers. Comfortable, non-slip closed-toe shoes are recommended for the class. Tickets cost $150 and can be bought online at eventbrite.com .

A Lunar New Year celebration finds its way to Brookline Jan. 21. Hosted by multiple Taiwanese community groups in the Greater Boston area, the event will be held at the Brookline High School cafeteria from 12 to 3 p.m. It will feature traditional Taiwanese games, art performances, and Taiwanese style finger foods. Ticket prices vary. For more details, go to eventbrite.com .

Advertisement

The Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra is bringing its Petit Ensemble to Newton for its annual Winter Concert Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. The performance at Newton South High School will feature the orchestra’s youngest string players conducted by Marta Zurad. Attendees can reserve a seat for free by visiting eventbrite.com.

Marblehead’s Abbot Public Library is hosting a Community Craft & Chat Jan. 24. Attendees are encouraged to bring a craft project to work on while talking to other members of the community. The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. To register, go to abbotlibrary.org.

Winthrop-based event planning business Bee Chic Events will celebrate its first anniversary by hosting a Great Gatsby Murder Mystery party open to the public at 8 Michaels Mall Jan. 27 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $45 and, along with a glamorous murder plot, the purchase includes passed hors d’oeuvres and a dance party. A portion of ticket sales will go to the Medford chapter of Girl Scouts of America. For more information, go to eventbrite.com.

Advertisement

Firelech, a Boston-area Jewish musical theater group, is commemorating two decades of song and dance with a 20th Anniversary concert at The Rashi School, 8000 Great Meadow Road in Dedham Jan. 29. The ensemble will perform songs in both Yiddish and Hebrew from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $40. To purchase tickets or learn more about Firelech, go to eventbrite.com.

Children ages 5 and up can learn about birds of prey with Jim Parks at the town library in Boxford Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. Parks will bring live raptors native to North America including owls, eagles, hawks, and falcons in order to promote understanding and appreciation for them. The library is located at 7A Spofford Road. To register, go to eventkeeper.com.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel. Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.