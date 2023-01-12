fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man charged with assaulting woman at South Station; suspect had eight warrants for his arrest

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated January 12, 2023, 27 minutes ago

A man with eight outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly assaulting a woman at South Station in Boston, according to authorities.

The alleged assault occurred around 4 p.m., MBTA Transit Police said via Twitter.

Officers “located the [man] and discovered he had 8 warrants for his arrest,” Transit Police wrote. “Female [victim] not injured. Male placed into custody on warrants & will also be charged for assault.”

He was taken to Transit Police Department headquarters for booking, officials said. The tweet didn’t name the alleged assailant.

About an hour after the South Station incident, violence erupted at the Boylston T stop when a man asked another man for directions.

“This apparently angered the male as his response was to strike the [victim] w/a closed fist in the face,” Transit police tweeted, adding that the assailant “then boarded a trolley & left the area.”

The Boylston Station incident remains under investigation.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

