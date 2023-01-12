Mass. man killed in crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, N.H.

A Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Ossipee, N.H. when his car was struck head-on by another vehicle that had crossed the centerline of Route 16, authorities said Thursday.

Kevin P. Buote, 58, of Plymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Buote had been driving southbound near Pine River Pond Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, the statement said.