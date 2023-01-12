Mass. man killed in crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, N.H.

A Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Ossipee, N.H. when his car was struck head-on by another vehicle that had crossed the centerline of Route 16, authorities said Thursday.
Kevin P. Buote, 58, of Plymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Buote had been driving southbound near Pine River Pond Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, the statement said.
A passenger from Buote’s vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, the statement said.
New Hampshire State Police were assisted at the scene by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Center Ossipee Fire Department, Ossipee Corner Fire Department, Wakefield Ambulance, Wakefield Fire Department, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, the statement said.
The crash is under investigation.
Drivers with dash cameras or any witnesses are encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police Troop E or Trooper Andrew Wilensky at (603) 323-3333 or Andrew.P.Wilensky@dos.nh.gov.
