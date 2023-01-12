Mass. woman, 20, killed in fall while on vacation in Cancun

A former Haverhill High School student died last week in Cancun, Mexico, when she fell trying to climb to the balcony of her Airbnb rental after being locked out, her family said in an obituary.

Leah “Lee” Pearse, 20, had enjoyed “a great day at the beach, amazing dinner, and fantastic dancing” before returning to her rental in the early hours of Jan. 6 and found that her keys were locked inside the third-floor unit, her family said.

While trying to reach the balcony, Pearse slipped and fell, the obituary said. She died instantly.