Mass. woman, 20, killed in fall while on vacation in Cancun

A former Haverhill High School student died last week in Cancun, Mexico, when she fell trying to climb to the balcony of her Airbnb rental after being locked out, her family said in an obituary.
Leah “Lee” Pearse, 20, had enjoyed “a great day at the beach, amazing dinner, and fantastic dancing” before returning to her rental in the early hours of Jan. 6 and found that her keys were locked inside the third-floor unit, her family said.
While trying to reach the balcony, Pearse slipped and fell, the obituary said. She died instantly.
“She was an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for others that her presence was bright and brilliant for all who knew her,” her family wrote.
Pearse was studying at Simmons College where she was on track for a master’s degree in nursing, her family said. When she was 18, she began working at Massachusetts General Hospital as a certified nursing assistant, the obituary said.
“She worked her heart out and was receiving straight A’s,” her family said.
Pearse, who was born in Newburyport, attended the Classical Academy, an admissions exam school within Haverhill High School where she participated in student council and was a co-captain on the girls’ swim team, the obituary said. She graduated in 2020.
