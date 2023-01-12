Mayor Wu announces new engagement office for Boston youth

Wu also announced that $1.5 million in grants will be awarded to 60 Boston-based nonprofits that focus on “supporting and empowering our young people throughout the city,” through Youth Development Fund, a yearly competitive grant aimed at supporting nonprofits that work with young adults. The grants range from $2,000 to $60,000, to support arts, leadership development, mentoring, sports, entrepreneurship, and other programs.

The Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, which Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday, will conduct the city’s first youth survey to learn more about some of the challenges youth are dealing with in the city, connect young people with city services, determine gaps in youth programs, and organize an annual youth summit.

“Boston is a city committed to our growth, and future, being built on a foundation of investments in our young people,” Wu said.

The new office will be led by Pedro Cruz, a longtime Boston resident and former student in the city’s public schools.

Cruz, whose parents relocated from Puerto Rico, said he fell in love with community work after getting his first job at the Blackstone Community Center when he was 14. The four years that followed set the foundation for the work he’s done in Boston’s nonprofits and the school district, as well as his new role.

“I am a prime example of what happens when a city welcomes a family, provides them with services, housing, education, opportunities for the youth ... I am what we mean when we say it takes a village,” Cruz said. “I am what we mean when we say that youth are a product of their environment.”

It is unclear exactly how the new office will partner with Boston Public Schools. But Superintendent Mary Skipper said the district wants to offer more year-round after-school partnerships with community-based organizations, and hopes that can be done in conjunction with the new city office.

“I’m thrilled that the mayor is making the deep investments both in the resources for the nonprofits in the community-based orgs, but also now with the human structure of having a leader like Pedro who came up through the BPS,” Skipper said. “He knows the experience of our children, and can connect with them and relate to them and be able to get from them the kinds of thinking and ideas that will draw them into the after-school program, draw them into the evening program, draw them into the weekend program.”

