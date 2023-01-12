New Navy destroyer will be named after Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Kelley

Kelley, 83, said it’s an honor he never would have dreamed of when he first enlisted in the Navy in 1960 and went on to serve on destroyers similar to the one that will carry his name.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced on Wednesday that a new destroyer will be named after Kelley, who grew up in Dorchester and West Roxbury before spending 30 years in the service.

A new Navy ship will carry the name of Retired Navy Captain Thomas Gunning Kelley, a Somerville resident who grew up in Boston before earning the Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam.

“For the Navy to put my name on a ship is very heartwarming because I know the sailors on that ship for the next 50 years will say, ‘Hey, I served on the USS TGK,’ and that’s a very humbling experience for me,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday.

Kelley graduated from Boston College High School and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester before signing up for the Navy, he said. He received the Medal of Honor for his courageous actions in Vietnam on June 15, 1969, on the Ong Muong Canal in Kien Hoa Province of the Republic of Vietnam.

Kelley, then 30 years old, was in charge of a column of eight river assault craft that were extracting a company of Army infantry troops from the east bank when a mechanical issue occurred with one of the Army’s troop carriers and enemy forces opened fire from the opposite bank, according to his award citation.

“After issuing orders for the crippled troop carrier to raise its ramp manually, and for the remaining boats to form a protective cordon around the disabled craft, Lt. Comdr. Kelley, realizing the extreme danger to his column and its inability to clear the ambush site until the crippled unit was repaired, boldly maneuvered the monitor in which he was embarked to the exposed side of the protective cordon in direct line with the enemy’s fire, and ordered the monitor to commence firing,” the citation reads.

Kelley suffered a severe head wound when an enemy rocket scored a direct hit and sent shrapnel flying in all directions, but he still managed to lead the counterattack and guided the column to safety, according to the citation.

During a speech at the Surface Navy Association’s annual symposium in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, Del Toro announced the guided-missile destroyer DDG-140 would be named the USS Thomas Gunning Kelley.

“May we all, and especially the future men and women assigned to this ship, always be inspired by Kelley’s brilliant leadership, bold initiative, and resolute determination,” Del Toro said, according to a transcript of the speech.

Kelley retired from the Navy in 1990 and moved to South Boston eight years later, he said. He went to work for the state as commissioner of veteran services from 2003 to 2011.

The last Navy veteran from Massachusetts to have a ship named in their honor was Thomas J. Hudner Jr. in 2012. Hudner was a Navy pilot who received the Medal of Honor for his actions as a fighter pilot in North Korea on Dec. 4, 1950.

Kelley said he cherishes the honor for his family, which includes his wife, four kids, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

“It will be with them a lot longer than it will be with me,” he said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.