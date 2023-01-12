A new poll offers mixed news for Governor McKee

A survey of 1,178 registered voters between October and December pegged McKee’s approval rating at 47 percent, and his disapproval rating was 40 percent. McKee’s net approval rating (7 percentage points) was among the bottom 10 governors in the country.

A new poll from Morning Consult shows that the Democratic governor had the third-lowest approval rating in the US in the final quarter of 2022, but his disapproval rating was in the middle of the pack nationally.

Rhode Island voters don’t necessarily love Governor Dan McKee, but they don’t hate him, either.

McKee cruised to victory over Ashley Kalus in November, besting his Republican opponent by 19 percentage points. He won a much more competitive five-way primary in September, defeating Helena Foulkes by 3 percentage points.

The six most popular governors in the country were all Republicans, including Vermont Governor Phil Scott at the top with 81 percent. Former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ranked third with a 73 percent approval rating.

On the other end of the spectrum, former Oregon Governor Kate Brown (35 percent) and former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (45 percent) were the only governors with lower approval ratings than McKee. (They both left office earlier this year.) McKee was tied for third-lowest approval rating at 47 percent with former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, who also left office.

Here’s a look at how New England’s governors ranked. Keep in mind that Baker was still Massachusetts governor when this poll was taken.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R)

Approval: 81 percent

Disapproval: 14 percent

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R)

Approval: 73 percent

Disapproval: 20 percent

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D)

Approval: 60 percent

Disapproval: 35 percent

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R)

Approval: 59 percent

Disapproval: 36 percent

Maine Governor Janet Mills (D)

Approval: 53 percent

Disapproval: 44 percent

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee (D)

Approval: 47 percent

Disapproval: 40 percent

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.