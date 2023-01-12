New Shoreham raises objections to Ballard’s request for mobile bars and a stage on the beach

“Ballards has not been taxed on any additional, ‘accreted’ area adjacent to its lot,” Callaghan wrote to the CRMC.

In a letter to the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council, Town Solicitor James M. Callaghan said Ballard’s proposed application is on land whose ownership status is “uncertain.” The beach next to the resort has not slowly become part of the resort, something Ballard’s described as “accretion” in it’s application.

PROVIDENCE — The Town of New Shoreham raised a ”substantive objection” on Tuesday to plans by Ballard’s Inn Realty, LLC to put four mobile bars and a stage up to 1,000 square feet on a beach next to its resort.

Documents obtained by the Globe show that the application also asks for an established boundary for the structures.

In November, Ballard’s was ordered to remove an “unauthorized” tiki bar, stage, canopies, fencing, and a pergola on the property after a contentious summer of issues related to brawls, crowding, and underage drinking.

In September, The Globe reported that under state regulations, any construction, grading, or filling activities, or other alterations within 200 feet of tidal waters or coastal ponds require plans for the proposed work to be submitted to the CRMC for review, evaluation, and comment prior to construction.

Callaghan said land in Ballard’s proposal is classified as a conservation area that is limited to only point-discharges-runoff, non-structural shoreline protection, and beach nourishment. Alterations to the land are prohibited unless the primary purpose preserves or enhances the natural habitat for native plants and animals.

There is no qualification on the prohibition for structures with wheels, he said.

The town solicitor said that the application seeks to conduct activities that are unambiguously prohibited by CRMC regulations, and New Shoreham zoning ordinances.

New Shoreham does not allow the use of trailers, shipping containers, or mobile facilities for commercial or industrial activity, and limits the use of lands within 100 feet of the mean high water line of environmentally sensitive areas to foot traffic, education, recreational, and emergency use.

Ballard’s application indicates the land is a tidal area but Callaghan said this area is considered an upland beach, which is subject to the town’s zoning regulations. He requested that any review or decision be part of a public process or hearing.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.