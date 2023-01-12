Pearl Harbor survivor Francis ‘Frank’ Emond, originally from R.I., has died at 104

The US Naval Institute says that Emond broke his own Guinness World Record as the “World’s Oldest Conductor” when he led the US Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note in a rendition of “In the Mood” at American Veteran Center’s “America Valor: A Salute to our Heroes.” And in May, when he was 104 and seven days old, Emond led the Pensacola Civic Band in the playing of the “National Anthem,” said band spokesperson Lewis Garvin told the Globe.

PROVIDENCE — Chief Warrant Officer Francis “Frank” Emond, a Rhode Island native who enlisted in the US Navy in 1938 and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, died on Thursday, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial said in a post on Twitter. He was 104.

Advertisement

Garvin and Emond had a special connection, both French players, and Emond gave him some advice on how to play.

“He just says, ‘Keep at it.’ As french horn players, we know exactly what that means. It’s a vast instrument. There are a lot of nuances.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

According to Garvin, the French horn is one of the hardest instruments to play in the orchestra, and Emond told him playing music is what kept him alive.

“He told me as long as he played it he was always learning and continuing to practice hard,” Garvin said. “That’s what makes him a tremendous person. ... I think we are blessed to have known him and known him as part of our legacy as well. He was a fun person; we’ll miss him dearly.”

Military Times reports that Emond, who played the French horn, died earlier this week “after an extensive career serving his country and volunteering in his community.” He passed away in Pensacola, Florida.

Pensacola Civic Band director Don Snowden remembered Emond in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

“I am sad to report that our 104-year-old Pearl Harbor Survivor, CWO Frank Emond, has passed on to heaven,” he said. “I first met Frank when we took 6 ‘Pearls’ to Pearl Harbor in 2011. Although Frank was quiet and humble, he was a tremendously strong man who loved music. In the Navy, he started out as a French horn player in 1938, and after 7 years (and Pearl Harbor), he became a Navy Band Leader, with the famed San Diego Navy Band as one of his units.”

“He was a Dean at the Navy School of Music and retired here in Pensacola in 1968,” Snowden wrote. “When I found out he was a conductor, I asked him if he would like to conduct the Pensacola Civic Band in a concert. He jumped at the opportunity. When he came off the podium at that first rehearsal, he said that was the first time he had conducted a band in 43 years! That began an odyssey that saw him conduct the Civic Band many times, the Gulf Coast Symphony, and twice, the US Air Force Airmen of Note (just this past November in DC). The Civic Band sponsored him and nominated him as the World’s Oldest Conductor with the Guinness World Records, which he was honored with three years ago. Frank, we will miss you but never forget you. Rest in Peace, sir.”

Emond’s son, Roy, told WKRG-TV in Mobile, Alabama, that his father learned to play the French horn in high school. He later went to Boston to audition for the Navy and was accepted in 1938.

Advertisement

According to the American Veterans Center, Emond survived Pearl Harbor and was a veteran of World War II. “He was a Navy musician standing on the deck of the USS Indianapolis preparing to perform the morning colors, when the attack began,” the veteran’s organization said in an Instagram post along with a video of Edmond’s conducting the orchestra.

“When that torpedo plane went by, the man in the rear cockpit was shooting at us with a machine gun,” Roy told WKRG-TV. “If I close my eyes, I can see that just as if it was there now.”

Pearl Harbor Survivor Francis "Frank" Emond, left, and Pensacola Civic Band Director Don Snowden lead the orchestra in Pensacola, Fla. Courtesy Lewis Garvin

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.