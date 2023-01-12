Police seek public’s help to locate missing East Boston woman

Reyna Morales Rojas Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking the public to help locate an East Boston woman who has been missing since late November, the department said Thursday.

Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen on Nov. 26, when she got into a vehicle on Bennington Street in East Boston, and out of the vehicle on Allston Street in Somerville, according to Boston police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office.