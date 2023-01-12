Police seek public’s help to locate missing East Boston woman

Boston police are asking the public to help locate an East Boston woman who has been missing since late November, the department said Thursday.
Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen on Nov. 26, when she got into a vehicle on Bennington Street in East Boston, and out of the vehicle on Allston Street in Somerville, according to Boston police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
Morales Rojas is described as being an Hispanic woman, who stands 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighs 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, police and the DA’s office said in separate statements.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4328 or State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office at 617-897-6600.
