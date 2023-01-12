Police seized over $30k worth of illegal meth, heroin and cocaine at Pittsfield home

In a major drug bust in Western Massachusetts, Pittsfield police seized over $30,000 worth of meth, heroine, and cocaine Tuesday at a residence, officials said.
Alan J. Ramos, 21, of Pittsfield, was arrested after police executed a search warrant in his home at 29 Alden Ave., according to a statement from the Berkshire district attorney’s office. Authorities seized 90 grams of meth, 45 grams of heroin, and 30 grams of cocaine and over $6,000 in cash, the statement read.
“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County, but in Western Mass.,” said District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue in the statement.
Ramos was charged with trafficking in heroine 36-100 grams, trafficking in cocaine 18-36 grams, and trafficking in methamphetamine 36-100 grams, officials said.
Ramos pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday in Central Berkshire District Court. Ramos also has a pending charge of domestic assault on a minor, according to prosecutors.
Bail was set for $100,000 given his other pending charges and potential to be a flight risk, the statement read.
“If you break the law, if you bring guns and drugs into our community, you will be held and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Shugrue said.
If convicted on the drug trafficking charges, Ramos faces up to 20 years in a state prison, the statement said.
