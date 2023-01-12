Police seized over $30k worth of illegal meth, heroin and cocaine at Pittsfield home

In a major drug bust in Western Massachusetts, Pittsfield police seized over $30,000 worth of meth, heroine, and cocaine Tuesday at a residence, officials said.

Alan J. Ramos, 21, of Pittsfield, was arrested after police executed a search warrant in his home at 29 Alden Ave., according to a statement from the Berkshire district attorney’s office. Authorities seized 90 grams of meth, 45 grams of heroin, and 30 grams of cocaine and over $6,000 in cash, the statement read.

“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County, but in Western Mass.,” said District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue in the statement.