R.I. falls to bottom 10 for business tax competitiveness

“As other states have enacted reforms to make their business tax systems more competitive in the last few years, Rhode Island has stood still, enacting no major reforms,” said Michael DiBiase, RIPEC’s president and CEO. “Rhode Island is in a favorable position to make its tax structure more competitive due to large inflows of federal funding and strong state general revenues.”

After analyzing the Tax Foundation’s 2023 Business Tax Climate Index , the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council found that Rhode Island ranked No. 42, which is the ninth worst, in the nation. It’s the first time since 2015 the Ocean State has dipped to the bottom 10 in the nation in the index, which looks at how “friendly” or “antagonistic” a state is to businesses.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island has fallen to the bottom 10 states for business tax competitiveness for the first time in years, according to a new analysis.

The Tax Foundation, a think tank in Washington D.C., provides a comparative analysis of each state’s business tax climate. The state’s overall score is produced by comparing 125 variables across five major tax categories such as individual income, sales, corporate income, property, and unemployment insurance tax.

Rhode Island ranks in the bottom half of states for each tax category but sales tax, where it ranks No. 24. The state ranks in the bottom ten for property tax (No. 41) and unemployment insurance tax (No. 49).

DiBiase said for Rhode Island to improve its competitiveness for businesses, policymakers should consider resisting efforts to shift a greater proportion of the property tax burden to businesses and reforming its tangible personal property tax.

RIPEC also recommended that policymakers “resist” the calls to increase individual income tax rates for high wage earners, which have been on the rise in recent years. Instead, DiBiase said the state should consider eliminating its marriage penalty and pursue reforms to make the unemployment insurance tax system fairer.

Rhode Island’s latest ranking followed a generally positive trajectory between 2014 and 2019 where it improved from No. 44 in the country to No. 38. Compared to neighboring New England states, Rhode island was more competitive in 2023 than Connecticut and Vermont, but less competitive than Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

